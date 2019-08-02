England vs Australia: Its the Ashes and tempers are bound to flare! Former Australian skipper was spotted giving a mouthful to Aleem Dar after the umpire raised his finger in the 34th over of Day 1 when Smith was on 34*. Aleem Dar had raised his finger after Smith shuffled and then left a delivery that came back in just enough to rap him on the front knee. The umpire looked convinced, but Smith was quick to disagree. Remember, the impact did not matter here as Smith wasn’t even close to playing a shot. But, but, HawkEye showed it’s just not coming back in enough – missing off.

Here is the video:

Steven Smith saying ”Ben Stokes” after umpire Aleem Dar gave a false LBW decision against him. 😂 Virat will be proud. #Ashes #ENGvAUS @benstokes38 @imVkohli pic.twitter.com/tP5aI9pE9e — Sudheesh Mohan (@SudheeshMohan47) August 2, 2019

Meanwhile, Smith went on to register a memorable hundred. Smith slammed his 24th Test century on a lively Edgbaston pitch when the team needed it the most. Smith’s gritty ton powered Australia to a respectable 284.