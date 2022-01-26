Adelaide: It is no secret that Steve Smith loves to interact with his fans as and when he finds time. Recently, during an Instagram Q & A session, he was asked who according to him would become India’s next Test captain. While naming Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul, Smith also hailed ex-India Test captain Virat Kohli for leading the side well over the past seven years.Also Read - Ganguly, Dravid Never Won a World Cup...: Ravi Shastri Slams Critics of Virat Kohli | Watch VIDEO

"Firstly, congratulations to Virat. He's led the Indian team superbly well for last six or seven years. He has done a terrific job," Smith's response to the fan question.

Smith said: "Looking forward, I would say probably Rohit or KL [Rahul] are the two favourites."