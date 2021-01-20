Rajasthan Royals will want to forget to their poor show from IPL 2020 in the UAE where they finished at the bottom of the pile despite starting the season on an impressive not. Their captain Steve Smith started the season with back-to-back fifties with Sanju Samson setting the stage on fire. Also Read - Kings XI Punjab Full List of Players Released And Retained Ahead of IPL 2021 Auction

However, consistency eluded them and as a result, they ended with the wooden spoon. RR played 14 matches, won six while losing eight to collect 12 points same as Kings XI Punjab and Chennai Super Kings who finished sixth and seventh respectively due to better net run-rates.

Samson was their top performer with the bat, scoring 375 runs from 14 innings at an average of 28.84. He struck three half-centuries with a high score of 85. With the ball, Jofra Archer was their leading star, taking 20 wickets from 14 matches at 18.25. His best figures in a match were 3/19 and was also chosen as the most valuable player of the season.

RR won the inaugural season when they defeated CSK in a fairy-tale finish but have since failed to make the finals.

RR Original Squad for IPL 2020

Robin Uthappa, Ben Stokes, Sanju Samson (wk), Steven Smith (captain), Jos Buttler, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Varun Aaron, Kartik Tyagi, David Miller, Manan Vohra, Ankit Rajpoot, Jaydev Unadkat, Aniruddha Joshi, Tom Curran, Andrew Tye, Shashank Singh, Mahipal Lomror, Oshane Thomas, Mayank Markande, Anuj Rawat, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Akash Singh

RR Players Retained

Robin Uthappa, Ben Stokes, Sanju Samson (wk), Jos Buttler, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Kartik Tyagi, David Miller, Manan Vohra, Jaydev Unadkat, Andrew Tye, Mahipal Lomror, Mayank Markande, Anuj Rawat, Yashasvi Jaiswal

RR Players Released

Steve Smith, Varun Aaron, Tom Curran, Ankit Rajpoot, Aniruddha Joshi, Shashank Singh, Oshane Thomas, Akash Singh