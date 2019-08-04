Who is better batsman – Steve Smith or Virat Kohli? The biggest debate in world cricket is back once again as the former Aussie captain has made a sensational comeback to the cricket’s most traditional format in the ongoing Ashes 2019. After scripting a remarkable turnaround with his 144-run knock in the first innings, Smith turned on the beast mode once again in the second innings to make all the difference in the first Test between arch-rivals Australia and England.

Smith, who is making a return to Test cricket after completing his one-year ball-tampering ban, has scored over 1000 runs in his last 10 Ashes innings with his last six scores reading – 239, 76, 102 not out, 83, 144 and 98 not out in this Test match. He is only two short of his 25th Test hundred in the first session of day 4. Smith’s incredible batting form has once again sparked fresh comparisons with India captain Kohli in cricket’s most pristine form. A former England cricketer Rob Key on Sunday took to Twitter to share his opinion about who is the best among the two modern-day greats. Key called former Aussie skipper better than Kohli. “That’s official then. Steve Smith is better than Kohli,” Rob Key wrote. Key’s tweet came in after Steve Smith crossed the fifty-run mark in the second innings of the first Ashes Test

Soon after Key’s tweet, cricket fans and pundits also started giving their own take on the debate of who is a better batsman in world cricket when it comes to Test cricket.

That’s official then. Steve Smith is better than kohli — Rob Key (@robkey612) August 4, 2019

There was never a competition.

Kohli is a choker of highest order. — vikas galav (@vikasgalav00) August 4, 2019

Will never understand the obsession with these Indian cricket fans. Smith averages better than Kohli in red ball cricket. His Ashes form is almost Bradmanesque. Hence the compliment of him being better than Kohli in red ball cricket. Stop taking it so personally. 😂 — 20TimesYSB (@Vinny_LUHG) August 4, 2019

In tests

No 1 comes close to smith Smith ‘s avg is 62 . Kohli ‘s avg is 53 — Arnav Singh (@Arnavv43) August 4, 2019

Smith is by far the greatest Test batsman of this era

Kohli vs Williamson for 2nd spot — Niraj Khatri❤️🏏 (@niraj07cricket) August 4, 2019

Interesting though how so many people, if asked, would prob give Kohli the nod. Is this just down to aesthetics? I can’t think of any other person who dominates their game like Smith who looks quite so ugly doing it. I’d pick him over Kohli every day though and twice on Sunday. — luca (@gormacha) August 4, 2019

Says someone who was never a key batsman in his playing days. On a serious note though I agree with you mate Smith’s better — Maheedhar V S (@MaheedharVS) August 4, 2019

An Indian here , and yesss. If @CricketAus had arranged a series against SL &WI every year , Smith would have averaged 70 now — Prithvi (@The_BeardMan_) August 4, 2019

In test cricket Smith is the best player by miles — Dayle Steventon (@Daylio1970) August 4, 2019

At least in test cricket Smith is much better in terms of average, and conversation rate currently. — Ranganarasimman (@udaisrn27) August 4, 2019



Earlier, the 30-year-old Smith equalled Michael Hussey’s record for the most successive fifties in Ashes history on Sunday with his 25th Test half-century. Smith’s fifty was his sixth in succession which is the joint-most along with Hussey in the coveted bilateral tournament. Smith also joined an elite group of players who have scored a hundred and a fifty in the same Test match for the ninth time.

Smith equalled legends Allan Border and Kumar Sangakkara’s tally of 9 instances of scoring a century and a fifty in the same Test match. Only Jacques Kallis (11) and Ricky Ponting (10) have managed the feat on more occasions.