Steve Smith Out or NOT? Poor Umpiring Stirs Controversy In IND vs AUS World Cup 2023 FINAL; Check REACTIONS

Ahmedabad: Steven Smith’s wicket in the final ongoing ODI World Cup 2023 has sparked controversy after the poor umpire decision on Jasprit Bumrah’s ball at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The ball angled in from Bumrah and Smith failed to get his front foot out. The ball wrapped him on his pads and the umpire raised his finger. Smith looked at the non-striker, who did not ask him to take the DRS. The replays showed that the impact was outside and unfortunately, Smith did not take the DRS.

The cricket fans are not happy with the decision of the umpire and here are the reactions:

🚨 It was not out, but Steve Smith did not review !#INDvsAUSfinal pic.twitter.com/WIQVxWhiKp — Haroon 🏏🌠 (@Haroon_HMM) November 19, 2023

For an experienced cricketer like Steve Smith to not review that LBW was shocking #INDvAUS #CWC2023Final pic.twitter.com/r2z1gdnZEr — Saj Sadiq (@SajSadiqCricket) November 19, 2023

Earlier, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul’s gritty half-centuries powered India to 240 against Australia in the ICC World Cup 2023. Australia put on a stunning display of tight and belligerent bowling to bundle out India for 240 after pacers Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins broke the back of the hosts’ batting line-ups early in the innings.

Rahul scored the most for India with 66 runs off 107 deliveries, while Kohli played a fine knock of 54 runs after Rohit Sharma’s 47-run knock set a solid platform for his team.

Put to bat first, Rohit got off to a fast start, hitting a four and a six in the first over and a six and four in the fourth. Even when Josh Hazlewood was under pressure, Mitchell Starc struck in the fifth over as he removed Shubman Gill for four runs. A mistimed front foot pull brought the end of Gill’s stay at the crease.

