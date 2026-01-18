Home

Steve Smith reacts to rift speculation with Babar Azam amid BBL, says, ‘We are just…’

Star Australia cricketer Steve Smith opened about the rumours of a rift with Pakistan's Babar Azam during BBL clash between Sydney Sixers and Sydney Thunders.

New Delhi: After the BBL match between Sydney Sixes and Sydney Thunder, speculation of rift between Steve Smith and Babar Azam emerged. However, Australia’s star batter Steve Smith addressed his relationship with Pakistan batter Babar Azam. The rumours began from an on-field incident, where Babar appeared upset after Smith turned down a single and later looked frustrated following his dismissal.

Ahead of the Sixers’ match against Brisbane Heat at the Gabba, commentator Isa Guha asked Smith, “Have you and Babar made up?” Smith dismissed the rumours, and clarified that there was no issue between the two players. Broadcast footage from the team’s pre-match training session showed Smith and Babar chatting casually on the sidelines.

“Nah, he’s good. We were just chatting before. I thought he batted really well the other night and we had a good partnership. We were talking about our golf there. He’s looking forward to tonight and it’s a nice wicket, so I hope we can get off to a good start again,” Smith said.

"Have you and Babar made up?" Steve Smith's response 👇 ⛳ #BBL15 pic.twitter.com/I4Gb8Y8ISM — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 18, 2026

Rift rumours started when Smith refused a single to Babar

The rift speculation started when Smith refused a single to Babar in the 11th over of the Sixers innings at Moore Park, as he tried to take charge during the first over of the Power Surge. The moment, caught on camera took social media by storm.

Smith justified his decision, smashing four consecutive sixes in the following over and scored 32 runs, shifting the momentum firmly in the Sixers favour.

Babar returned to strike in the next over but was dismissed on the very first ball. Frustrated, the former Pakistan captain hit the boundary cushion with his bat while walking back to the pavilion.

Smith clarified that his actions were purely strategic

A later CODE Sports article reported that Babar withdrew from the field during the post-match formalities, isolating himself in the dressing room after feeling “disrespected” by Smith. The piece described his reaction as a “stunning tantrum” and an “epic dummy spit,” suggesting that Sixers head coach Greg Shipperd calmed the situation.

The article also noted that Smith had communicated with Babar during the innings, reflecting on his approach during their century partnership. Smith later clarified that his actions were purely strategic and part of a prearranged plan.

“We spoke at the ten-over mark and they [the captain and coach] said take the surge straightaway,” Smith told Channel 7. “I said, ‘Nah, give it one over. I want to hit to the short boundary. I don’t want to mess up the first over. I’ll try to get 30 off that over.’ I think we got 32, so it was a good result. Not sure Babar was too happy with me knocking back that single.”

