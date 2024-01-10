Home

Aus vs WI: Smith will open with Usman Khawaja and all-rounder Cameron Green will now bat at No. 4.

Adelaide: A week ahead of the first Test against West Indies in Adelaide, Australian chief selector George Bailey has confirmed that Steven Smith will open the batting. There were a lot of speculations over who will now open after David Warner retired, but all the speculations have now been put to rest. Smith will open with Usman Khawaja and all-rounder Cameron Green will now bat at No. 4.

“Tongue in cheek I could say everything’s an experiment,” Bailey said when asked if it was an experiment. “That’s been part of the discussions with Steve, I believe he’s keen for this to be a significant chapter of his career. We don’t look too far ahead… (but) for all intents and purposes this is where Steve wants to stay.”

“It’s selfless that someone who has had so much success in one position or a couple of positions in the middle order is open and willing and hungry to have a crack at something new and something different,” he added.

“Cameron Green will come into the playing XI for the Test in Adelaide in a squad also containing Scott Boland and Matthew Renshaw. We have selected a team we believe contains the best six batters in the country,” Bailey added further.

Meanwhile, Australia has already announced their 13-man squad for the upcoming two-match Test series against the West Indies as part of the 2023-25 World Test Championship (WTC) cycle.

Australia squad for Test series against West Indies

Pat Cummins (capt), Scott Boland, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Matthew Renshaw, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc.

