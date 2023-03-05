Home

Steve Smith Set to Continue as Australia’s Captain During 4th Test at Ahmedabad as Pat Cummins Likely to Miss – Report

Ind vs Aus: Australian coach Andrew Mc Donald revealed that the management is in constant touch with Cummins and claimed that his availability will be discussed soon.

Steven Smith likely to continue as captain in the 4th Test as Pat Cummins set to miss.

Ahmedabad: Stand-in captain Steve Smith led Australia to a nine-wicket win at Indore in the third Test against India. With no update on regular skipper Pat Cummins, multiple reports suggest Smith may continue as captain for the fourth and final Test at Ahmedabad. Australian coach Andrew Mc Donald revealed that the management is in constant touch with Cummins and claimed that his availability will be discussed soon.

“He is obviously dealing with what he is dealing with at home but he is still so invested in the group. Our thoughts are still with him and his family at this difficult time,” Mc Donald told reporters.

After the win in Indore, Smith claimed his time as captain was over and Cummins is still the undisputed leader.

“My time is done. It’s Pat’s team now. I’ve obviously been able to stand in this week, obviously in tough circumstances with Patty going home. Our thoughts are still with him back home,” Smith said.

Cummins left the side after the second Test in Delhi to be with his family due to a health issue. Reports had suggested that he would be back for the final Test, but now it looks uncertain.

The final Test starts on March 9. After Australia lost the first two, they pulled one back, and now, the final Test is well poised. While Australia have secured a spot for themselves in the WTC final with a win in Indore, India has all to play for to get the other spot for the summit clash. India needs to win to make the final as a draw would mean they would have to rely on other results.

