Steve Smith: Australia batter Steve Smith smashed a six on the bowling of New Zealand's Jimmy Neesham in the third ODI and immediately 'signalled' a free-hit. Smith made the free-hit gesture towards the umpires, indicating that the next ball should be a free hit as there were five fielders outside the 30-yard circle. "Steve Smith's awareness is second to none," a commentator said.

Steve Smith launching a filthy slog over the fence because he knew it was a no-ball due to the number of fielders outside the circle 🤯#AUSvNZ #PlayOfTheDay pic.twitter.com/T3LFFjsCB8 — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) September 11, 2022

We all agree with the commentator's observation, isn't it?