Ashes 2019: Former Australian skipper Steve Smith came up with another masterclass during the second innings of the first Ashes Test to register his 25th Test century, Smith is in incredible form as he has slammed consecutive centuries on his Test return. Smith came in at a crucial juncture on Day 3 when Australia had lost two early wickets for 27. That did not bother Smith as he went about collecting runs in his own sweet pace, regardless of the conditions and the quality of bowling. Twitter is all praise for Smith as they are comparing him with the great Sir Donald Bradman. “What a player Steve Smith is. Rock solid and the angles he creates with his movement at the crease, at times it feels its impossible to get him out. Already highest average after Don Bradman in test cricket,” posted one of the fans.

What a player Steve Smith is. Rock solid and the angles he creates with his movement at the crease, at times it feels its impossible to get him out. Already highest average after Don Bradman in test cricket.#Ashes #ENGvAus — Ahmer Najeeb (@AhmerNajeeb) August 4, 2019

English bowlers 20 th century problem~Don Bradman..

English bowlers 21 st century

Problem~steve smith..#ashes2019#AusvsEng — haris (@harispmna) August 4, 2019

@dannykellywords Listening on the radio one of the pundits said watching Steve Smith must have been like watching Don Bradman. Never seen a batsman have as much time as him — Sir George Graham (@ThunderRoad75) August 4, 2019

@Athersmike is Steve Smith the modern day don bradman? I can’t see him getting out and sadly predict another hundred 😩 best England can do is a draw in my opinion. — Roger King (@rogerking15) August 4, 2019

Steve Smith is the best test batsmen after Sir Don Bradman👌 — MD (@MD_gujjarr) August 4, 2019

@bbctms #bbccricket utter moroniery….Don Bradman holds the record for the most runs in a Test series, with 974 in the 1930 Ashes. Steve Smith has 241 runs before lunch on day four of this Ashes. Bradman was a sportsman, not a cheat….. — Carl Gavin (@thailandcarl) August 4, 2019

Well, Steve Smith seems determined to emulate the 1930 deeds of Sir Don Bradman.#ashes2019 #ENGvAUS — Dumisani Ndumo (@DOOMMY10) August 4, 2019

Meanwhile, Smith equalled Michael Hussey’s record for the most successive fifties in The Ashes on Sunday with his 25th Test half-century in the ongoing match against England at Edgbaston. Smith’s fifty was also his sixth in succession which is the joint-most along with Hussey in The Ashes.