Steve Smith has garnered all the attention of the fans and experts since making his impressive comeback in international cricket. Smith has not only top-scored for Australia in the ongoing Ashes 2019 but has also played a crucial role in scripting famous wins at Edgbaston and Old Trafford. With 671 runs in five innings under his belt, “Smith has made a mother of all comebacks” following a 12-month ban for ball-tampering in South Africa.

Former Australia captain Mark Taylor, who was part of the Cricket Australia board that handed Smith a one-year ban and a further year’s suspension from any leadership role, seems very satisfied with Smith’s stunning form and feels he will lead the team once again.

“I believe Smith will captain Australia again. I was on the Cricket Australia board that determined the penalties for Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft over the events of Cape Town and have no doubt he will be a better leader next time around because of the very harsh lessons he learnt,” Taylor said in a column for the Sydney Morning Herald.

“To me it’s not a matter of whether he (Smith) becomes captain again on April 1. It doesn’t have to happen that quickly,” he added.

“But I’d like to think when (Tim) Paine is finished as Test captain — whether that’s in six months’ time or two or three years — he would be a candidate to lead the side again.”

In the absence of Smith, wicketkeeper Tim Paine took the job of leading Australia in the red-ball format. Paine won praise for the way he helped the side retain the Ashes at Old Trafford last weekend. However, the 34-year-old was widely criticised for his decision-making in the third Test at Headingley that Australia lost.

Taylor feels Cricket Australia should back Paine for the upcoming home summer series against Pakistan and New Zealand.

Meanwhile, another Aussie former captain, Ian Chappell, has also backed Smith to assume the role.