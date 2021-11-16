STH vs MAT Dream11 Team Predictions USA One Day National Championship

South Zone vs Mid-Atlantic Zone Dream11 Team Prediction USA One Day National Championship- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's STH vs MAT at Minute Maid Park: In match no. 2 of USA One Day National Championship tournament, Mid-Atlantic Zone will take on South Zone at the Minute Maid Park on Tuesday. The USA One Day National Championship STH vs MAT match will start at 9 PM IST – November 16. With a strong bowling attack, South should be able to put pressure on their opponents. In the last five ODIs, Jaskaran Malhotra has been able to score at 73.23 with 52 runs, which should boost runs in the middle order. On the other hand, Mid-Atlantic have a blend of players who can hit boundaries at will. Rayn Scott holds a strike rate of 154.07 with 208 runs and 4 wickets in 5 matches, which demonstrates his hitting ability. Here is the USA One Day National Championship Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and STH vs MAT Dream11 Team Prediction, STH vs MAT Fantasy Cricket Prediction ODD game, STH vs MAT Probable XIs USA One Day National Championship, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – South Zone vs Mid-Atlantic Zone, Fantasy Playing Tips – USA One Day National Championship.

TOSS: The USA One Day National Championship toss between Mid-Atlantic Zone and South Zone will take place at 8:30 PM IST – November 16.

Time: 9 PM IST.

Venue: Minute Maid Park.

STH vs MAT My Dream11 Team

Jaskaran Malhotra, M. Patel, M. Parchment, R. Scott-I, M. Kumar, S. Taylor (C), D.Siva Kumar (VC), A.Aponso, A. Subramanian, J. Singh, D. Piedt.

STH vs MAT Probable Playing XIs

South Zone: J. Malhotra (wk), H. Hamilton, M. Parchment, A. Jones, S. Patel, S. Taylor, D. Siva Kumar, R. Bhardwaj, A. Aponso, A. Subramanian, K. Phillip.

Mid-Atlantic Zone: M. Patel, H. Patel, M. Kumar, R. Scott-I, S. Sohal, R. Ramrattan, J. Dill, R. Behera, D. Piedt, J. Singh, G. Sharma.

STH vs MAT Squads

South Zone: Aaron Jones, Hanchard Hamilton, Matthew Comerie, Rishi Bhardwaj, Sagar Patel, Steven Taylor, Zain Sayed, Ateendra Subramanian, Duvvarapu Siva Kumar, Evroy Dyer, Jaskaran Malhotra, Amila Aponso, Kyle Phillip, Mark Parchment.

Mid-Atlantic Zone: Raj Bhavsar, Raymond Ramrattan, Sunny Sohal, Abhayjit Khangura, Gauranshu Sharma, Milind Kumar, Ryan Scott, Stephen Wiig, Monank Patel (C/wk), Dane Piedt, Jessy Singh, Justin Dill, Rasesh Behera.

