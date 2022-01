Dream11 Team Prediction

STH vs MRE, Fantasy Cricket Hints Big Bash League T20: Captain, Playing 11s- Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Renegades, Today's T20 Match 55 at Melbourne 10:40 AM IST January 19 Wednesday

Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Renegades Dream11 Team Prediction Big Bash League T20 – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of STH vs MRE, Big Bash League T20, Melbourne Renegades Dream11 Team Player List, Sydney Thunder Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Renegades, Fantasy Cricket Tips Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Renegades BBL T20, Fantasy Cricket Tips – Big Bash League T20.

TOSS: The Big Bash League T20 toss between Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Renegades will take place at 10:10 AM IST.

Time: 10:40 AM IST.

Venue: Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne.

Live Streaming: Sony Sports Network, SONYLIV app.

STH vs MRE My Dream11 Team

Matthew Gilkes, Sam Harper, Daniel Sams, Jonathan Merlo, Jason Sangha (C), Aaron Finch (VC), Shaun Marsh, Alex Hales, Tanveer Sangha, Cameron Boyce, Gurinder Sandhu

Probable Playing XIs

Sydney Thunder

Matthew Gilkes (wk), Usman Khawaja Alex Hales, Jason Sangha, Alex Ross, Daniel Sams, Nathan McAndrew, Chris Green (c), Gurinder Sandhu, Tanveer Sangha, Mohammad Hasnain

Melbourne Renegades

Aaron Finch (c), James Seymour, Shaun Marsh, Unmukt Chand, Jonathan Merlo, Sam Harper(w), Will Sutherland, Cameron Boyce, Zak Evans, Josh Lalor, Zahir Khan

