STI vs LKP Dream11 Team Prediction, ECS T10 Stockholm 2022

TOSS – The ECS T10 Stockholm 2022 T10 Series toss between Stockholm Titans vs Linkoping CC will take place at 4.00 & 6:00 PM IST

Time – May 18, 4.30 & 6.30 PM IST



Venue: Norsborg Cricket Ground.

STI vs LKP My Dream 11 Team

Roohul Halim , Ankit Naik, Asad Javed , Ganesh Dattatraya Jasud, Saberali Syed, Yenugula H Srinivasa , Ramraj Nadar, Sivalingam Arumugam, Naveed Akbar, Kamran Rashid, Digraj Dodiya

Captain: Yenugula H Srinivasa Vice Captain: Ramraj Nadar

STI vs LKP Probable Playing XI

Stockholm Titans: Arijit Ghosh(wk), Gurvinder Singh, Sachin Sharma, Tanzim Thobhani, Harish Rishi, Vinodh Kandavalli, Keyur Patel, Yogesh Rajashekar, Amandeep Singh, Sachin Hiremath, Sanjay Kumar Sareen©

Linkoping CC: Shahed Ali, Rahel Khan, Azam Khalil©, Sami Khalil, Qudratullah Mir Afzal, Zabihullah Niazy, Ismaeel Zia(wk), Tas Qureshi, Aman Momand, Aman Zahid, Usman Jabbar