Mumbai: Former India pace bowler Ajit Agarkar reckons that the selection committee of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) should not think in the lines of changing the squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup, adding that if this is the best 15 cricketers they have picked for the mega-event then the selectors should stick to it and have some faith on the players who are going through a rough patch in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) in UAE.Also Read - T20 World Cup: IPL Will Help England; We'll be Well-Prepped, Says Tymal Mills

There have been reports suggesting that the selectors might make a couple of changes to the final squad of the T20 World Cup with some players looking terribly out of form. For Mumbai Indians, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan have looked out of sorts in the second half of the IPL and Hardik Pandya doesn’t look a hundred per cent fit that has led to the all-rounder not rolling his arm over in any of the matches he has played. Also Read - T20 World Cup: Absence of Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer Doesn't Make This England Side Weak, Says Jos Buttler

“In my opinion, once you have picked the squad for World Cup — barring injury — I don’t think you should make any changes. Yes, there are guys at the moment who are not in their great form, but it only takes one innings — whether it’s bowling or batting — to change that form around, and that could still happen before the end of the IPL,” said Agarkar on Star Sports. Also Read - T20 World Cup: 'Don't Think India Can Compete' - Ex-Pakistan Cricketer Abdul Razzaq Predicts Virat Kohli & Co Will Lose

Both Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav are in the T20 World Cup squad and doubts are being raised about their form following a string of poor scores in the Indian Premier League this season for Mumbai Indians.

All-rounder Hardik Pandya too has played only a couple of games in the UAE, and that too as a batsman, raising doubts whether he is 100 per cent fit to play in the T20 World Cup.

But Agarkar said, “So if you think that’s the best 15 you’ve picked going to the World Cup, my personal opinion, I would stick with it, because you gotta show faith in people even when things are not looking so good, because things can turn around very quickly.”

(With IANS Inputs)