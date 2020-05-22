Recalling former Mumbai cricketer Amol Mazumdar’s first Ranji season was his last, national coach Ravi Shastri feels it is India’s loss not to see him play in whites. Calling Mazumdar a ‘Ranji giant’, Shastri took to Twitter on Friday and praised him. Also Read - India Head Coach Ravi Shastri Wants IPL And Bilateral Series to be Preferred Over T20 World Cup Once Cricket Resumes

“With one of Ranji Trophy giants – Amol Muzumdar. My last season was his first. I still believe it was Team India”s loss to not see him in whites,” tweeted Shastri. Also Read - BCCI Introduces An Exclusive App For Team India Cricketers to Help Them Get Through Lockdown Period

Muzumdar had an outstanding first-class career that lasted 20 years in which he amassed over 11,000 runs, including 30 centuries. He also holds a high-performance coaching certificate from the BCCI, Cricket Australia as well as the United Kingdom through Lancashire and Yorkshire. Also Read - Ravi Shastri Lauds PM Narendra Modi For Rs 20 Lakh Crore COVID-19 Relief Package

Last year, he had served as the South Africa batting coach for the three-Test series against India which the Proteas had lost 0-3. His previous coaching appointment included being the batting coach of Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL), coaching the India U-19 and U-23 sides at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) and being the batting coach of the Netherlands.

At a time when all the international cricketing activities across the world are at standstill due to coronavirus pandemic, Shastri has been regularly posting throwback pictures from the past.