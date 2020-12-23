STK vs TOT Dream11 Tips and Predictions Also Read - Premier League: Liverpool Go Top After Dramatic 2-1 Win Over Tottenham Hotspur

Check Dream11 Team Stoke City vs Tottenham Hotspur Carabao Cup – Football Prediction Tips For Today's Match STK vs TOT. In the mega encounter in Carabao Cup, Stoke City will lock horns against Tottenham Hotspur on December 23 in the quarterfinal. Jose Mourinho's Tottenham Hostpur are in great form and have beat some big clubs in the Premier League season. While Stoke City are struggling hard in the second division. Ahead of the crucial contest, Mourinho said he wants to win a trophy with Spurs this season. "To win this tournament we need to win three matches," Mourinho said. "It is a difficult competition to win. But going in the direction from what we are saying from the beginning of the season, the next match is a match we want to win and the next match is Stoke." Stoke City vs Tottenham Hotspur Dream11 Team – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of STK vs TOT, Dream 11 Team Player List, Stoke City Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Football Tips Stoke City vs Tottenham Hotspur, Carabao Cup, Online Football Tips Stoke City vs Tottenham Hotspur, Carabao Cup.

Here is today’s Dream11 pick for STK vs TOT

Kick-off Time: The match starts at 11.00 PM IST – December 23 in India. Also Read - 'I Am Back' - Gareth Bale Returns to Tottenham Hotspur on Season-Long Loan Deal From Real Madrid

STK vs TOT My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper – Hugo Lloris

Defenders – Serge Aurier, Eric Dier, Harry Souttar, James McClean

Midfielders – John Obi Mikel, Giovani Lo Celso, Gareth Bale

Forwards – Sam Vokes, Harry Kane (VC), Heung-Min Son (C)

Stoke City vs Tottenham Hotspur Probable Line-up

Stoke City probable lineup: Adam Davies; Morgan Fox, Harry Souttar, James McClean, Nick Powell; Jordan Cousins, John Obi Mikel, Samuel Clucas; Tom Ince, Lee Gregory, Sam Vokes,

Tottenham Hotspur probable lineup: Hugo Lloris; Serge Aurier, Eric Dier, Toby Alderweireld, Sergio Reguilon; Giovani Lo Celso, Matt Doherty, Gareth Bale, Pierre Hojbjerg; Harry Kane, Heung-Min Son

