STO vs ALZ Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction Stockholm CC vs Alby Zalmi CC CC, ECS T10 League Stockholm 2020 – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today’s STO vs ALZ at Marsta Cricket Club: Seven Swedish teams will take part in the European Cricket T10 Series (Stokcholm) that gets underway from June 15 and continue till June 19 when the knockouts and the final will be played. The seven teams included Alby Zalmi CC, Indiska CC, Kista CC, Pakistanska Föreningen, Sigtuna CC, Stockholm CC and Stockholm Mumbai Indians. Also Read - OSA vs ATL Dream11 Team Prediction LaLiga 2020: Captain, Vice-captain And Football Tips For Today's Athletic Bilbao vs Atletico Madrid Football Match at Estadio El Sada 1.30 PM IST June 18

It is part of a triple header of European Cricket Series events in Sweden which gets underway from June 15. Also Read - MCI vs ARS Dream11 Team Prediction Premier League 2019-20- Captain, Vice-Captain, Fantasy Football Tips For Today's Manchester City vs Arsenal Football Match at Villa Park 1 AM IST

Toss: The toss between Stockholm CC and Alby Zalmi CC will take place at 1:00 PM (IST). Also Read - BAY vs RL Dream11 Team Prediction Basketball Bundesliga 2020: Captain And Fantasy Basketball Tips For Today's Bayern Munchen vs Riesen Ludwigsburg Match at Audi Dome 12AM IST

Time: 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Marsta Cricket Club



STO vs ALZ My Dream11 Team

Azam Khalil (captain), Himanshu Patel (vice-captain), Ismaeel Zia, Viswanadha Bazawada, Muhammad Usman Iftikhar, Qudratullah Mir Afzal, Shrikant Sakpal, Karthik Jayachandran, Faraan Chaudhry, Samiallah Khalil, Niranjan Komalla

STO vs ALZ Squads

Stockholm CC: Viswanadha Bazawada, Chenna Nali, Jyotimoi Saikia, Abhishek Mathur, Kaushik Vats, Vinod Chalindra, Sampat Manju Iyengar, Santosh Yadlapalli, Shrikant Sakpal, Akanshu Mahajan, Harsha Vardahana Singaraju, Himanshu Patel, Feroz Patel, Umesh Bharti, Rakesh- Kumar, Karthik JayachandranAkash Jha, Ashok Ganesan Ramaingam, Avinash Upadhyaya, Prem Krishna, Rajesh Lal Raveendran, Suman Mokhamatam, Niranjan Komalla

Alby Zalmi CC: Amanullah Safi, Farqaleet Kirmani, Ismaeel Zia, Kashif Aziz, Muhammad Usman Iftikhar, Syed Muhammad Talha Wasti, Basir Sahebi, Saad Anis, Rohollah Stanikzai, Zabihullah Niazy, Qudratullah Mir Afzal, Yasir Sultan, Sheikh Hadi Iqbal, Muhammad Fahad Javed, Aman Khan, Rahel Khan, Munir Safi, Faseeh Tariq Choudhary, Zia Alozai, Azam Khalil, Faraan Chaudhry, Rukshan Nawalage, Yakob Safi, Usman Jabbar, Munib Safi, Talha Masood, Abdullah Khalil, Shahed Ali, Noman Fawjoon, Samiallah Khalil, Noman Walyat, Muhammad Zeeshan

Check Dream11 Prediction/ STO Dream11 Team/ ALZ Dream11 Team/ Stockholm CC Dream11 Team/ Alby Zalmi CC Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Cricket Tips and more.