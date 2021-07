STO vs BOT Dream11 Team Prediction

New Delhi: STO vs BOT Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, ECS T10 Sweden: Captain, Vice-captain, Probable Playing XI For Stockholm vs Botkyrka, 4:30 PM IST, July 20, Tuesday.

Stockholm will lock horns against Botkyrka in seventh match of the ECS T10 Sweden at the Norsborg Cricket Ground in Stockholm on Tuesday. Stockholm have played two matches out of which they have won a solitary contest and had lost their previous match. Botkyrka have also won one match whereas they have lost one game like Stockholm.

Here is the ECS T10 Sweden Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and STO vs BOT Dream11 Team Prediction, STO vs BOT Fantasy Cricket Prediction T10 game, STO vs BOT Probable XIs ECS T10 Sweden, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Stockholm vs Botkyrka, Fantasy Playing Tips – ECS T10 Sweden.

TOSS: The ECS T10 Sweden toss between Stockholm vs Botkyrka will take place at 4:00 PM IST – July 20 .

Time: 4:30 PM IST.

Venue: Norsborg Cricket Ground, Stockholm.

STO vs BOT My Dream11 Team

A Mathur, A Hassani, V Chalindra, S Khawaja, M Ashfaq, G Randhawa, Z Mahmood, M Tarar, M Tomar, D Singh, F Mushtaq

Captain: M Tarar. Vice-captain: M Tomar

STO vs PF Probable Playing XIs

Stockholm Vinod Chalindra, Ankit Tiwari, Himanshu Patel, Goutam Ramamurthy, Abhishek Mathur, Chenna Nali (wk), Kaushik Vats, Santosh Yadlapalli (c), Jyotimoi Saikia, Avinash Upadhyaya, Deepjagan Singh

Botkyrka Aamer Riaz, Ahmed Zulfiqar, Wasif Muhammad, Muhammad Ashfaq, Gurpal Randhawa, Rehman Abdul, Shani Khawaja, Muhammad Tarar, Asif Khan, Osama Qureshi, Zeeshan Mahmood.

STO vs BOT Squads

Stockholm Abhishek Mathur, Ankit Tiwari, Archan Vaidya, Avinash Upadhyaya, Chenna Nali, Deepjagan Singh, Goutam Ramamurthy, Harlagan Sandhu, Himanshu Patel, Jyotimoi Saikia, Karthik Jayachandran, Kaushik Vats, Kunal Panchal, Manoj Tomar, Neil Tagare, Praveen Natarajan, Rajesh Lal, Rakesh Kumar, Santhosh Yadlapalli, Satya Meka, Shiva Arsi, Sridhar Pokala, Vinod Chalindra

Botkyrka Aamer Riaz, Ahmed Zulfiqar, Ali Hassani, Asad Iqbal, Asif Khan, Faisal Mushtaq, Gurupal Randhawa, Muhammad Ashfaq, Nadeem Ali, Osama Qureshi, Qasib Rashid, Rehman Abdul, Shani Khawaja, Tahir Tarar, Wasif Muhammad, Zeeshan Mahmood.

