STO vs IND Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction Stockholm CC vs Indiska CC, ECS T10 League Stockholm 2020 – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today’s STO vs IND at Marsta Cricket Club: Seven Swedish teams will take part in the European Cricket T10 Series (Stokcholm) that gets underway from June 15 and continue till June 19 when the knockouts and the final will be played. The seven teams included Alby Zalmi CC, Indiska CC, Kista CC, Pakistanska Föreningen, Sigtuna CC, Stockholm CC and Stockholm Mumbai Indians. Also Read - Dream11 ECS T10 League Stockholm 2020 Live Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch Online, Latest Cricket Matches, Timings in India

It is part of a triple header of European Cricket Series events in Sweden which gets underway from June 15. Also Read - BCC vs PCC Dream11 Team Tips And Prediction ECN Czech Super Series T10 2020: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips Bohemian CC and Prague CC at June Vinor Cricket Ground at 9.30 PM IST June 14

Toss: The toss between Stockholm CC vs Indiska CC will take place at 1:00 PM (IST). Also Read - BAY vs BO Dream11 Team Prediction Basketball Bundesliga 2020: Captain And Fantasy Basketball Tips For Today's Bayern Munich vs Baskets Oldenburg Match at Audi Dome, Munich 10.30 PM IST

Time: 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Marsta Cricket Club



STO vs IND My Dream11 Team

Akanshu Mahajan (captain), Imran Khan (vice-captain), Bhargav Kumar, Dipanjan Dey, Arijit Ghosh, Suhas Murali, Abhishek Mathur, Kaushik Vats, Sachin Sharma, Akash Jha, Avinash Upadhyaya

STO vs IND Squads

Stockholm CC: Jyotimoi Saikia (WK), Abhishek Mathur, Kaushik Vats, Sampat Manju, Santosh Yadlapalli, Akanshu Mahajan, Harsha Vardahana, Himanshu Patel, Avinash Upadhyaya, Suman Momhamatam, Akash Jha, Niranjan Komalla, Ashok Ganesan Ramaingam, Vinod Chalindra, Shrikamt Sakpal, Viswanadha Bazawada, Feroz Patel, Rakesh Kumar, Umesh Bharti, Karthik Jayachandran, Prem Krishna, Rajesh Lal Raveendran, Chenna Nail.

Indiska CC: Dipanjan Dey, Arijit Ghosh, Suhas Murali, Imran Khan, Abhishek Kaul, Sanjay Kumar, Amandeep Singh, Bhargav Kumar (WK), Lalljeet Maan, Sachin Sharma, Nirmal Iyer, Ribhu Yadav, Harish Rishi, Rajesh Kumar, Chirinjeevi Vattiri, Apporv Gupta, Viney Dhar, Rahul Yadav, Shaukat, Sanjay Kumar Sareen, Keyur Patel, Srikant Parmeshwar, Gurvinder Singh, Murlidhar Tikyani

