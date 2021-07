Dream11 Team Prediction

STO vs UME, Fantasy Tips ECS T10 Sweden: Captain, Vice-captain- Stockholm vs Umea, Playing XIs For Today's Match 5 at Norsborg Ground at 12:30 PM IST July 22 Thursday:

Stockholm vs Umea Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Sweden – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of STO vs UME, ECS T10 Sweden, Stickholm Dream11 Team Player List, Umea Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips Stockholm vs Umea, Fantasy Cricket Tips Stockholm vs Umea ECS T10 Sweden, Fantasy Playing Tips – ECS T10 Sweden.

TOSS: The ECS T10 Sweden toss between Stockholm vs Umea will take place at 12 PM IST – July 22.

Time: 12:30 PM IST.

Venue: Norsborg Cricket Ground, Stockholm.

STO vs UME My Dream11 Team

Majid Mustafa, Vinod Chalindra, Abdullah Abrar, Ankit Tiwari, Archan Vaidya, Syed Junaid, Amir Husseini, Shiva Arsi, Hani Hassan, Sridhar Pokala, Deepjagan Singh

Captain: Archan Vaidya. Vice-captain: Abdullah Abrar

STO vs UME Probable Playing XIs

Stockholm: Archan Vaidya, Vinod Chalindra, Kaushik Vats, Shiva Arsi, Ankit Tiwari, Kunal Panchal, Chenna Nali (c & wk), Deepjagan Singh, Harlagan Sandhu, Himanshu Patel, Sridhar Pokala

Umea: Majid Mustafa (c & wk), Abdullah Abrar, Amir Husseini, Mahmood Ahmad, Pardeep Singh, Pradeep Mishra, Syed Junaid, Arslan Bajwa, Abid Sayyid, Hani Hassan, Kaiyum Miah

STO vs UME Squads

Stockholm: Abhishek Mathur, Ankit Tiwari, Archan Vaidya, Avinash Upadhyaya, Chenna Nali, Deepjagan Singh, Goutam Ramamurthy, Harlagan Sandhu, Himanshu Patel, Jyotimoi Saikia, Karthik Jayachandran, Kaushik Vats, Kunal Panchal, Manoj Tomar, Neil Tagare, Praveen Natarajan, Rajesh Lal, Rakesh Kumar, Santhosh Yadlapalli, Satya Meka, Shiva Arsi, Sridhar Pokala, Vinod Chalindra

Umea: Abdullah Abrar, Abid Sayyid, Amir Husseini, Arslan Bajwa, Bilal Saleem, Dharmesh Sabharwal, Gopinathan Manavalan, Hani Hassan, Haseeb Babar, Kaiyum Miah, Mahmood Ahmad, Majid Mustafa, Nasir Mehmood, Pardeep Singh, Pradeep Mishra, Sohail Adnan, Sukhbir Singh, Sulman Yusuf, Syed Junaid, Tatbeeq Raza Ullah, Zeeshan Haider

