WHAATTT! WWE superstar Stone Cold Steve Austin on Sunday made a stunning in-ring comeback at Wrestlemania 38 after a 19-year long hiatus. The Rattlesnake had his first match against Kevin Owens following a feisty dialogue in his home town of Texas. Owens had invited Stone Cold to the Kevin Owens Show, where he berated the Texas Rattlesnake and the state of Texas.

Kevin Owens began the "KO Show" by apologizing to the state of Texas for speaking the truth over the past few weeks before continuing to berate The Lone Star State and one of its proudest citizens, "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, drawing the ire of The Texas Rattlesnake who drove down to the ring on an ATV.

WATCH

After kicking over the “KO Show” signs, Austin sat down and verbally cut down KO as only the WWE Hall of Famer could. Owens took the insults in stride before revealing the real reason he wanted “Stone Cold” to join him on the “KO Show,” challenging him to a No Holds Barred Match right then and there.

Austin accepted the challenge with an emphatic “hell yeah” and called for a referee. What followed was a dominating performance from Austina as he gave KO no chance whatsoever in the fight.

Seth Rollins who was also be expected to be there, had to face Cody Rhodes who made a return to WWE after a gap of six years and ended his night with a win. Then, SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair stole a victory with a big boot to retain her title against Ronda Rousey.

For the second straight WrestleMania, Bianca Belair stood tall as the new champion after defeating Becky Lynch for the Raw Women’s Title. The Miz and Logan Paul shocked those in attendance at AT&T Stadium by pulling off a surprise victory against the former tag team champions Rey and Dominik Mysterio.