Stop comparing him with Virat...: Irfan Pathan slams Babar Azam after Pakistan 61-run loss to India in T20 World Cup 2026

Former Indian star Irfan Pathan criticizes Babar Azam and urges fans to stop comparing him with the king Virat Kohli. Take a look and find out.

Irfan Pathan criticizes Babar Azam

The Pakistan team is under massive criticism from the entire cricket world after a 61-run defeat to India in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 at the R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo.

Despite the heavy loss to the Indian team, Pakistan is still alive in the tournament. However, their chances of qualifying for the Super 8 are now at risk.

Babar Azam’s poor performance against India

Not only Pakistan, but their star player Babar Azam is also on everyone’s target after his poor performance against India in the T20 World Cup 2026, as he was dismissed for 5 runs off 7 balls by Indian all-rounder Axar Patel. Babar tried to hit a six off Axar’s delivery but got bowled.

Babar Azam’s last five matches against India

Speaking about his last five T20I matches against India, he hasn’t even scored more than 14 runs and has continued his poor form. Even though Babar has faced criticism from many people, including Indian fans who don’t want him to be compared with great players like Virat Kohli.

Former Indian star and one of the greatest all-rounders, Irfan Pathan, also raised this point on his YouTube channel.

Irfan Pathan’s statement on Babar Azam’s comparison with Virat Kohli

Irfan Pathan said, “Please stop comparing Babar Azam with Virat Kohli. Virat Kohli is in a different league. Look at his innings against Pakistan in the 2022 World Cup — has Babar ever played such a knock under pressure?”

Irfan Pathan slams Babar Azam

In reply, Irfan Pathan stated, “Apart from 2021, when dew played a big role, how many times has Babar absorbed pressure and finished games like that? With three wickets down, he should have batted till the 15th over, focused on singles and doubles, and played a long innings.”

“Even a strike rate of 120 would have been acceptable given the scoreboard pressure. Instead, he went for a big shot and got out. He doesn’t consistently have the ability to clear boundaries at will, nor to rotate strike freely in the middle overs against quality spin when the ball grips,” Pathan criticized Babar Azam.

Irfan Pathan reflects on Pakistan’s 61-run defeat

“Because of that approach, Pakistan couldn’t even bat the full 20 overs. This was a shameful defeat – no doubt about it.”

