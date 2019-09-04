Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh and Australian great Adam Gilchrist sparred off against each other on social media. The former Indian spinner roasted Adam Gilchrist over his DRS excuse. Gilchrist responded to a 2001 Eden Garden Test video, where a random user posted the clip of Harbhajan’s hattrick.

At the iconic Eden Garden, Harbhajan Singh became the first Indian to claim a hat-trick in Test. Gilchrist featured in the hattrick which included wickets of Ricky Ponting and Shane Warne as well. The former southpaw was leg-before wicket in that game of a quicker delivery from a young Harbhajan. Gilchrist knew the ball had hit his bat before any connection with the pad and that he was not out. To his surprise, the umpire raised his finger.

ALSO READ: Adam Gilchrist Slams Test Cricket’s Latest Innovation, Feels Names And Numbers on Jerseys Are Rubbish

Gilchrist felt that if there was the Decision Review System (DRS) during 2001, then things could have been different. His comment read, “No DRS”.

This seems to have not gone down well with Harbhajan, who was quick to respond. “U think u would have survived for long if not first ball? Stop crying over these things mate..thought u would talk sense after ur playing days.. but few things never change u r the prime example of that. Always crying,” Harbhajan wrote.

U think u would have survived for long if not first ball ? Stop crying over these things mate..thought u would talk sense after ur playing days.. but few things never change u r the prime example of that. Always crying 😢 https://t.co/hRLyNdLbkB — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) September 4, 2019

Harbhajan Singh has been one of India’s greatest spinners ever with 417 and 269 wickets in Tests and ODIs respectively. Adam Gilchrist on the other hand has been one of the best wicketkeeper-batsman the world has ever seen.