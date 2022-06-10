New Delhi: Usually, most famous triumphs in cricket are preceded by the some of the most saddest pictures in the history. From Sachin Tendulkar’s famous photograph after India’s ouster in 2007 World cup against Bangladesh to Ab de Villiers, Morne Morkel sobbing pictures after South Africa’s loss against New Zealand in 2015 World Cup semi finals, experts and fans have seen them all.Also Read - Nasser Hussain, Michael Atherton Believe Playing Against Old Ball Is Advantage England

However, this particular picture is a story of a dejected looking English captain is one of the most deceptive pictures and one of the most talked about at the same time. Here is the photograph:

To date, this picture is the most viewed on the feed … Nasser Hussain may look dejected but he is just emotional after steering England to a dramatic series victory in the Stygian gloom at Karachi in 2000. It was Pakistan’s first loss at the ground pic.twitter.com/BNW3stgmQJ — Historic Cricket Pictures (@PictureSporting) October 9, 2021

A gloomy photograph featuring Nasser Hussain, who was emotional after beating Pakistan in a test match in National Stadium, Karachi. This was Pakistan’s first ever defeat in Karachi, a record which stayed alive for last 35 years. A victory to remember for the side as it came under the most difficult conditions.

Under extreme bad light, England chase the target of 176 with six wickets and 15 balls of the mandatory overs remaining. Earlier, Pakistan resuming on the final morning at 71 for three were bundled out for 158 as the hosts suffered a collapse for just 30 runs.

Pakistan captain in that match, Moin Khan made multiple to appeal against poor light and in the process received an official warning by West Indian umpire Steve Bucknor as the match finished at 5.55pm and before an empty stadium as the handful of spectators had left the venue for Iftar.