Dream11 Team Adelaide Strikers vs Brisbane Heat Prediction, Big Bash League 2019-20 – Cricket Tips For Today’s Match 40 STR vs HEA:

The 2019–20 Big Bash League season or BBL|09 is the ninth season of the KFC Big Bash League, the professional men’s Twenty20 domestic cricket competition in Australia. The tournament started on 17 December 2019 and will conclude on 8 February 2020. The length of the season has been shortened compared to that from the last year while the number of matches would be increased from 59 to 61 from the previous season. The knock-outs have been revamped into a play-off system where the top two teams in the league will get a second chance to make it to the final even if they lose the first match in the play-offs. The play-off matches have all been given unique monikers, namely The Eliminator, The Qualifier, The Knock-Out, The Challenger followed by The Final. Melbourne Renegades are the defending champions.

TOSS – The toss between Adelaide Strikers vs Brisbane Heat will take place at 9:40 AM (IST) on January 17.

Time: 10:10 AM IST

Venue: Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

STR vs HEA My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeepers – Jimmy Pierson, Harry Nielsen

Batsmen – AB de Villiers, Chris Lynn (captain), Jake Weatherald

All-Rounders — Matt Renshaw, Michael Neser, Travis Head (vice-captain)

Bowlers – Rashid Khan, Wes Agar, Ben Laughlin

STR vs HEA Probable Playing XIs:

Adelaide Strikers: Philip Salt, Jake Weatherald, Travis Head (captain), Jonathan Wells, Harry Nielsen (wicketkeeper), Matthew Short, Michael Neser, Rashid Khan, Peter Siddle, Wes Agar, Harry Conway

Brisbane Heat: Chris Lynn (captain), Max Bryant, Joe Burns, AB de Villiers, Matt Renshaw, Ben Cutting, Jimmy Peirson (WK), Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Josh Lalor, Ben Laughlin, James Pattinson

Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks

Captain – Jake Weatherald, AB de Villiers, Chris Lynn

Vice-Captain – Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Travis Head

STR vs HEA Squads:

Adelaide Strikers Squad: Jake Weatherald, Philip Salt, Travis Head(c), Jonathan Wells, Harry Nielsen(w), Matthew Short, Rashid Khan, Michael Neser, Peter Siddle, Wes Agar, Harry Conway, Billy Stanlake, Liam O Connor

Brisbane Heat Squad: Tom Banton, Max Bryant, Chris Lynn(c), Matt Renshaw, Ben Cutting, Jimmy Peirson(w), Mark Steketee, Josh Lalor, Jack Prestwidge, Zahir Khan, Ben Laughlin, Joe Burns, Mitchell Swepson

