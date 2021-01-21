STR vs HEA Dream11 Team Prediction BBL

The 46th match of the BBL has been scheduled to be played between Adelaide Strikers and Brisbane Heat today. Heat are sixth in the points table with five wins and six defeats from 11 matches. Strikers are just a rung below at the seventh spot with five wins and six defeats as well. These two teams last met on December 23 when Strikers recorded a two-run win.

TOSS: The Big Bash League toss between Adelaide Strikers and Brisbane Heat will take place at 1:15 PM IST – January 20.

Time: 1:45 PM IST.

Venue: Adelaide Oval, Adelaide.

STR vs HEA My Dream11 Team

Chris Lynn (captain), Jack Wildermuth (vice-captain), Alex Carey, Philip Salt, Max Bryant, Marnus Labuschagne, Travis Head, Lewis Gregory, Daniel Worrall, Wes Agar, Mark Steketee

STR vs HEA Probable Playing XIs

Adelaide Strikers: Matt Renshaw, Phil Salt, Alex Carey, Jono Wells, Jake Weatherald, Travis Head, Daniel Worrall, Liam O’Connor, Danny Briggs, Wes Agar, Michael Neser.

Brisbane Heat: Chris Lynn, Max Bryant, Joe Denly, Joe Burns, Jimmy Peirson, Morne Morkel, Lewis Gregory, Jack Wildermuth, Xavier Bartlett, Mitch Swepson, Mark Steketee

STR vs HEA Full Squads

Adelaide Strikers: Alex Carey (wk), Philip Salt, Travis Head (captain), Matt Renshaw, Jonathan Wells, Jake Weatherald, Ryan Gibson, Cameron Valente, Daniel Worrall, Danny Briggs, Wes Agar, Liam O Connor, Harry Conway, Michael Neser, Harry Nielsen, Spencer Johnson, Liam Scott, Matthew Short, Peter Siddle

Brisbane Heat: Max Bryant, Chris Lynn (captain), Joe Denly, Joe Burns, Lewis Gregory, Jack Wildermuth, Jimmy Peirson (wk), James Bazley, Mark Steketee, Matthew Kuhnemann, Morne Morkel, Xavier Bartlett, Tom Cooper, Sam Heazlett, Marnus Labuschagne, Ben Laughlin, Lachlan Pfeffer, Mitchell Swepson

