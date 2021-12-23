STR vs HEA Dream11 Team Prediction BBL

Adelaide Strikers vs Brisbane Heat Dream11 Team Prediction Big Bash League – T20 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips, Probable XIs For Today's STR vs HEA at Adelaide Oval: Adelaide Strikers fell to their second consecutive defeat in this season's BBL last time out, this time at the hands of reigning champions Sydney Sixers, who defeated them by four wickets. Overseas stars Rashid Khan and George Garton did their best to defend the Strikers' original total by taking five wickets between them, however it did not prove enough and a significant improvement is required within the batting in this one. Brisbane Heat come into this match on the back of a 53-run hammering at home to Sydney Thunder, their third defeat from four BBL matches played so far in this campaign, not the start that Chris Lynn's side will have wanted. Opening batter Lynn has not played at the level in which he is capable of so far, whilst no half centuries having been scored by the Heat over the course of the competition says it all in terms of the batting fragility that they have shown in their losses. Adelaide Strikers vs Brisbane Heat Dream11 Prediction KFC Big Bash League – T20 – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of STR vs HEA, Adelaide Strikers Dream11 Team Player List, Brisbane Heat Dream11 Team Player List, Online Cricket Prediction and Tips – STR vs HEA KFC Big Bash League – T20, Online Cricket Tips – Adelaide Strikers vs Brisbane Heat BBL, Fantasy Cricket Prediction, Adelaide Strikers vs Brisbane Heat

TOSS: The Big Bash League toss between Adelaide Strikers and Brisbane Heat will take place at 1:15 PM IST – December 23.

Time: 1:45 PM IST.

Venue: Adelaide Oval, Adelaide.

STR vs HEA My Dream11 Team

Ben Duckett, Chris Lynn, Matt Renshaw, Sam Heazlett, Jake Weatherald, Matt Short, James Bazley, Peter Siddle, Rashid Khan, Xavier Bartlett and Mujeeb ur Rehman.

Captain: Jake Weatherald. Vice-captain: Chris Lynn.

STR vs HEA Probable Playing XIs

Adelaide Strikers: Chris Lynn, Max Bryant, Ben Duckett, Sam Heazlett, Jimmy Peirson (c&wk), Tom Cooper, Xavier Bartlett, James Bazley, Matt Kuhnemann/Jack Wildermuth, Mujeeb ur Rehman and Mark Steketee.

Brisbane Heat: Jake Weatherald, Matt Short, Matt Renshaw, Jono Wells, Harry Nielsen (wk), Thomas Kelly, George Garton, Rashid Khan, Daniel Worrall, Peter Siddle (c) and Fawad Ahmed/Wes Agar.