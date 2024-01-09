By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
STR vs HUR Dream11 Prediction, BBL, Match 31: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Injury Updates For Today’s Adelaide Strikers vs Hobart Hurricanes, 2:10 PM IST
STR vs HUR Dream11 Prediction
Wicket-keeper: Ben McDermott
Batters: C Lynn, C Jewell, M Wright
All-rounder: C Anderson, C Jordan, J Overton, M Short, D Short, N Chaudhary
Bowlers: D Payne
STR vs HUR: Possible XIs:
Adelaide Strikers: Matthew Short (c), D Arcy Short, Chris Lynn, Adam Hose, Thomas Kelly, Jamie Overton, Harry Nielsen (wk), Henry Thornton, David Payne, Cameron Boyce, Lloyd Pope
Hobart Hurricanes: Caleb Jewell, Ben McDermott (wk), Macalister Wright, Sam Hain, Corey Anderson, Tim David, Nikhil Chaudhary, Chris Jordan, Patrick Dooley, Nathan Ellis (c), Riley Meredith
Squads:
Hobart Hurricanes Squad: Caleb Jewell, Ben McDermott(w), Macalister Wright, Sam Hain, Corey Anderson, Tim David, Nikhil Chaudhary, Chris Jordan, Patrick Dooley, Nathan Ellis(c), Riley Meredith, Sam Heazlett, Mitchell Owen, Billy Stanlake, Bradley Hope
Adelaide Strikers Squad: Matthew Short(c), D Arcy Short, Chris Lynn, Adam Hose, Alex Carey(w), Thomas Kelly, Jamie Overton, Henry Thornton, David Payne, Lloyd Pope, Cameron Boyce, Wes Agar, James Bazley, Brendan Doggett, Ben Manenti
