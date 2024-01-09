Home

STR vs HUR Dream11 Prediction, BBL, Match 31: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Injury Updates For Today’s Adelaide Strikers vs Hobart Hurricanes, 2:10 PM IST

Adelaide Strikers vs Hobart Hurricanes, 31st Match - Fantasy Picks

STR vs HUR Dream11 Prediction

Wicket-keeper: Ben McDermott

Batters: C Lynn, C Jewell, M Wright

All-rounder: C Anderson, C Jordan, J Overton, M Short, D Short, N Chaudhary

Bowlers: D Payne

STR vs HUR: Possible XIs:

Adelaide Strikers: Matthew Short (c), D Arcy Short, Chris Lynn, Adam Hose, Thomas Kelly, Jamie Overton, Harry Nielsen (wk), Henry Thornton, David Payne, Cameron Boyce, Lloyd Pope

Hobart Hurricanes: Caleb Jewell, Ben McDermott (wk), Macalister Wright, Sam Hain, Corey Anderson, Tim David, Nikhil Chaudhary, Chris Jordan, Patrick Dooley, Nathan Ellis (c), Riley Meredith

Squads:

Hobart Hurricanes Squad: Caleb Jewell, Ben McDermott(w), Macalister Wright, Sam Hain, Corey Anderson, Tim David, Nikhil Chaudhary, Chris Jordan, Patrick Dooley, Nathan Ellis(c), Riley Meredith, Sam Heazlett, Mitchell Owen, Billy Stanlake, Bradley Hope

Adelaide Strikers Squad: Matthew Short(c), D Arcy Short, Chris Lynn, Adam Hose, Alex Carey(w), Thomas Kelly, Jamie Overton, Henry Thornton, David Payne, Lloyd Pope, Cameron Boyce, Wes Agar, James Bazley, Brendan Doggett, Ben Manenti

