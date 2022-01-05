STR vs HUR Dream11 Team Predictions Adelaide Strikers vs Hobart Hurricanes Big Bash League 2021-22

The 35th match of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2021-22 will see the Adelaide Strikers (STR) battle it out against the Hobart Hurricanes (HUR) at the Adelaide Oval on Wednesday. The strikers are rollicking at the bottom of the BBL points table with just one win in eight games. Although they boasted of a strong bowling alley, they often failed to come up with trumps. As the Strikers look to return to victory, they face a strong group of Hurricanes in second place. Riding on Ben McDermott’s brilliant form, the hurricanes have done very well in recent weeks. But they will be wary of the likes of Rashid Khan and Matt Short, for a thrilling contest in Adelaide.Also Read - STA vs REN Dream11 Team Prediction BBL 2021-22, Fantasy Cricket Hints Melbourne Stars vs Melbourne Renegades Match 33: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing 11s Melbourne at 1.45 PM IST Jan 3 Mon

Here is the Adelaide Strikers vs Hobart Hurricanes Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and STR vs HUR Dream11 Team Prediction, STR vs HUR Fantasy Cricket Prediction, Adelaide Strikers vs Hobart Hurricanes Big Bash League 2021-22 Match 35, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Adelaide Strikers vs Hobart Hurricanes, Fantasy Playing Tips – Adelaide Strikers vs Hobart Hurricanes BBL 2021-22.

TOSS: The toss between Adelaide Strikers vs Hobart Hurricanes will take place at 1:15 pm.

Venue: The Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

STR vs HUR My Dream11 Team

Matthew Wade, Jono Wells, Ben McDermott, Jake Weatherald, Harry Brook, Matt Short, D’Arcy Short, Jordan Thompson, Rashid Khan, Wes Agar and Tom Rogers

Captain: Jake Weatherald. Vice-captain: Matthew Wade.

STR vs HUR Probable Playing XIs

Adelaide Strikers: Jake Weatherald, Matt Short, Matt Renshaw, Jono Wells, Thomas Kelly, Harry Nielsen (wk), Henry Hunt, Rashid Khan, Wes Agar, Peter Siddle (c) and Daniel Worrall

Hobart Hurricanes: Matthew Wade (c&wk), D’Arcy Short, Ben McDermott, Peter Handscomb, Tim David, Harry Brook, Jordan Thompson, Mitchell Owen, Riley Meredith, Sandeep Lamichhane and Tom Rogers.

STR vs HUR Squads:

Adelaide Strikers Squad: Rashid Khan, Wes Agar, Peter Siddle(c), Harry Conway, Liam Scott, Daniel Worrall, Matthew Short, Jake Weatherald, Matt Renshaw, Jonathan Wells, Thomas Kelly, Henry Hunt, Harry Nielsen(w)

Hobart Hurricanes Squad: Matthew Wade(w/c), Ben McDermott, D Arcy Short, Sandeep Lamichhane, Wil Parker, Caleb Jewell, Mitchell Owen, Macalister Wright, Harry Brook, Peter Handscomb, Tim David, Jordan Thompson, Thomas Rogers, Riley Meredith