Dream11 Team Prediction

STR vs HUR Dream11 Team Prediction Big Bash League 2019-20: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips Adelaide Strikers vs Hobart Hurricanes Match 55 at Adelaide Oval in Adelaide 1:40 PM IST:

TOSS – The toss between Adelaide Strikers vs Hobart Hurricane will take place at 3:00 AM (IST).

Time: 1:40 PM IST

Venue: Adelaide Oval in Adelaide

My Dream11 Team

Keeper – Alex Carey, Matthew Wade

Batters – Jonathan Wells, Philip Salt (VC), Macalister Wright

All-Rounders- Travis Head, D’Arcy Short (C)

Bowler- Peter Siddle, Rashid Khan, Wes Agar, Nathan Ellis

Probable Playing XIs

Adelaide Strikers

Jake Weatherald, Philip Salt, Travis Head (C), Alex Carey (WK), Jonathan Wells, Matthew Short, Rashid Khan, Michael Neser, Peter Siddle, Wes Agar, Billy Stanlake.

Hobart Hurricanes

Matthew Wade (C), D’Arcy Short, Macalister Wright, David Miller, Ben McDermott (WK), George Bailey, George Bailey, Clive Rose, Nathan Ellis, James Faulkner, Qais Ahmad, Scott Boland.

SQUADS

Adelaide Strikers

Jake Weatherald, Philip Salt, Travis Head (C), Alex Carey (WK), Jonathan Wells, Matthew Short, Rashid Khan, Michael Neser, Peter Siddle, Wes Agar, Billy Stanlake, Harry Conway, Liam O’Connor.

Hobart Hurricanes

Matthew Wade (C), D’Arcy Short, Macalister Wright, David Miller, Ben McDermott (WK), George Bailey, George Bailey, Clive Rose, Nathan Ellis, James Faulkner, Qais Ahmad, Scott Boland, Jake Doran, Thomas Rogers.

