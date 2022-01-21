Dream11 Team Prediction

STA vs HUR, Fantasy Cricket Hints BBL T20: Captain, Adelaide Strikers vs Hobart Hurricanes, Today's T20 Match 57 at Melbourne 1:45 PM IST January 21 Friday:

Adelaide Strikers vs Hobart Hurricanes Dream11 Team Prediction Big Bash League T20 – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of STR vs HUR, Big Bash League T20, Adelaide Strikers Dream11 Team Player List, Hobart Hurricanes Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips Adelaide Strikers vs Hobart Hurricanes, Fantasy Cricket Tips Adelaide Strikers vs Hobart Hurricanes BBL T20, Fantasy Cricket Tips – Big Bash League T20.

TOSS: The Big Bash League T20 toss between Adelaide Strikers vs Hobart Hurricanes will take place at 1:15 PM IST.

Time: 1:45 PM IST.

Venue: Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne.

Live Streaming: Sony Sports Network, SONYLIV app.

STA vs HUR My Dream11 Team

Ben McDermott (C), Joe Clarke, Matthew Wade, Glenn Maxwell, D Arcy Short, Hilton Cartwright, Joe Burns, Peter Handscomb, Riley Meredith, Adam Zampa (VC), Sam Rainbird

Probable Playing XIs

Adelaide Strikers

Henry Hunt, Matt Renshaw, Jonathan Wells, Ian Cockbain, Thomas Kelly, Jake Weatherald, Henry Thornton, Harry Nielsen (wk), Harry Conway, Peter Siddle (c), Fawad Ahmed

Hobart Hurricanes

Ben McDermott (wk), Caleb Jewell, D Arcy Short, Matthew Wade (c), Tim David, Peter Handscomb, Tom Rogers, Mitchell Owen, Will Sanders, Wil Parker, Sandeep Lamichhane

