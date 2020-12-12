STR vs HUR Dream11 Tips And Prediction Big Bash League – T20

Adelaide Strikers vs Hobart Hurricanes Dream11 Team Prediction KFC Big Bash League – T20 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips, Probable XIs For Today’s STR vs HUR at Bellerive Oval, Hobart: In another exciting encounter of KFC Big Bash League – T20 2020, Adelaide Strikers will take on Hobart Hurricanes at the Bellerive Oval, Hobart on Sunday – December 13. The Big Bash League – T20 Adelaide Strikers vs Hobart Hurricanes match will begin at 08:40 AM IST. Adelaide will be getting their campaign underway and will be keen on winning their opening game of the season. While Hobart beat Sydney Sixers in the opening game of the BBL 2020 to kick start their campaign on a high note. Tim David and Colin Ingram slammed half-centuries for Hobart in the first game. While Rashid Khan is expected to play a crucial role for Adelaide. Here is the KFC Big Bash League – T20 Dream11 Guru Tips and STR vs HUR Dream11 Team Prediction, STR vs HUR Fantasy Cricket Prediction T20 game, STR vs HUR Probable XIs Big Bash League – T20, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Adelaide Strikers vs Hobart Hurricanes, Fantasy Playing Tips – Big Bash League – T20. Also Read - STR vs HUR Dream11 Team Prediction Big Bash League 2019-20: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips Adelaide Strikers vs Hobart Hurricanes Match 55 at Adelaide Oval in Adelaide 1:40 PM IST

TOSS: The KFC Big Bash League – T20 match toss between Adelaide Strikers vs Hobart Hurricanes will take place at 08:10 AM IST – December 13.

Time: 08:10 APM IST.

Venue: Bellerive Oval, Hobart.

STR vs HUR My Dream11 Team

Keeper – Peter Handscomb

Batsmen – Colin Ingram (VC), Tim David, Phil Salt, Jake Weatherald

All-rounders – D’Arcy Short , James Faulkner

Bowlers – Danny Briggs, Daniel Worral, Rashid Khan (C), Riley Meredith

STR vs HUR Probable Playing XIs

Adelaide Strikers: Jake Weatherald, Phil Salt, Matt Short, Ryan Gibson, Mathew Renshaw, Jonathan Wells, Rashid Khan, Wes Agar, Peter Siddle (C), Daniel Worral, Danny Briggs.

Hobart Hurricanes: D’Arcy Short, Will Jacks, Colin Ingram, Peter Handscomb (C & WK), Mac Wright, Tim David, James Faulkner, Riley Meredith, Johan Botha, Nathan Ellis, Scott Boland.

STR vs HUR SQUADS

Adelaide Strikers: Jake Weatherald, Phil Salt, Matt Short, Ryan Gibson, Mathew Renshaw, Jonathan Wells, Rashid Khan, Wes Agar, Peter Siddle (C), Daniel Worral, Danny Briggs, Harry Nielsen and Cameron Valente.

Hobart Hurricanes: D’Arcy Short, Will Jacks, Colin Ingram, Peter Handscomb (C & WK), Mac Wright, Tim David, James Faulkner, Riley Meredith, Johan Botha, Nathan Ellis, Scott Boland, Charlie Wakim, Nick Winter, Caleb Jewell, David Moody, Wil Parker.

