STR vs REN Dream11 Team Prediction, Big Bash League 2022 Fantasy Hints: Here is the FanCode Big Bash League 2022 Series Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and STR vs REN Dream11 Team Prediction, STR vs REN Fantasy Cricket Prediction, STR vs REN Playing 11s KFC Big Bash League 2022 Series, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Adelaide Strikers vs Melbourne Renegades, Fantasy Playing Tips – Big Bash League 2022 Series. STR vs REN Dream11 Team Prediction, Big Bash League 2022 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Adelaide Strikers vs Melbourne Renegades, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, Australia 2.10 PM IST January 10, Tuesday.



TOSS – The KFC Big Bash League 2022 match toss between Adelaide Strikers and Melbourne Renegades will take place at 1.40 PM IST

Time – January 10, Tuesday

Venue: Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, Australia.

STR vs REN Dream11 Team

Keeper – Sam Harper

Batsmen – Chris Lynn (VC), Adam Hose, Aaron Finch

All-rounders – Mathew Short (C), Akeal Hosein, Colin de Grandhomme, Will Sutherland

Bowlers – Tom Stewert Rogers, Kane Richardson, Henry Thornton.

STR vs REN Probable Playing XIs

Adelaide Strikers: Ryan Gibson, Matthew Short©, Chris Lynn, Adam Hose, Colin de Grandhomme, Thomas Kelly, Harry Nielsen(wk), Rashid Khan, Wes Agar, Henry Thornton, Harry Conway

Melbourne Renegades: Marcus Harris, Martin Guptill, Sam Harper(wk), Aaron Finch©, Jonathan Wells, Mackenzie Harvey, Will Sutherland, Akeal Hosein, Tom Rogers, Kane Richardson, Mujeeb Ur Rahman