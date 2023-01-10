Top Recommended Stories
STR vs REN Dream11 Team Prediction, Big Bash League 2022 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Adelaide Strikers vs Melbourne Renegades, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, Australia 2.10 PM IST January 10, Tuesday
Here is the FanCode Big Bash League 2022 Series Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and STR vs REN Dream11 Team Prediction, STR vs REN Fantasy Cricket Prediction, STR vs REN Playing 11s KFC Big Bash League 2022 Series, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Adelaide Strikers vs Melbourne Renegades, Fantasy Playing Tips – Big Bash League 2022 Series.
STR vs REN Dream11 Team Prediction, Big Bash League 2022 Fantasy Hints: Here is the FanCode Big Bash League 2022 Series Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and STR vs REN Dream11 Team Prediction, STR vs REN Fantasy Cricket Prediction, STR vs REN Playing 11s KFC Big Bash League 2022 Series, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Adelaide Strikers vs Melbourne Renegades, Fantasy Playing Tips – Big Bash League 2022 Series. STR vs REN Dream11 Team Prediction, Big Bash League 2022 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Adelaide Strikers vs Melbourne Renegades, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, Australia 2.10 PM IST January 10, Tuesday.
Also Read:
- STR vs REN Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hints Big Bash League T20 Match 6: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing 11s- Adelaide Strikers vs Melbourne Renegades, Team News For Today's T20 at Adelaide Oval at 1:45 PM IST December 9 Thursday
- STR vs REN Dream11 Team Prediction KFC Big Bash League - T20 Match 33: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Adelaide Strikers vs Melbourne Renegades T20 at Adelaide Oval 12.40 PM IST January 8 Friday
TOSS – The KFC Big Bash League 2022 match toss between Adelaide Strikers and Melbourne Renegades will take place at 1.40 PM IST
Time – January 10, Tuesday
Venue: Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, Australia.
STR vs REN Dream11 Team
Keeper – Sam Harper
Batsmen – Chris Lynn (VC), Adam Hose, Aaron Finch
All-rounders – Mathew Short (C), Akeal Hosein, Colin de Grandhomme, Will Sutherland
Bowlers – Tom Stewert Rogers, Kane Richardson, Henry Thornton.
STR vs REN Probable Playing XIs
Adelaide Strikers: Ryan Gibson, Matthew Short©, Chris Lynn, Adam Hose, Colin de Grandhomme, Thomas Kelly, Harry Nielsen(wk), Rashid Khan, Wes Agar, Henry Thornton, Harry Conway
Melbourne Renegades: Marcus Harris, Martin Guptill, Sam Harper(wk), Aaron Finch©, Jonathan Wells, Mackenzie Harvey, Will Sutherland, Akeal Hosein, Tom Rogers, Kane Richardson, Mujeeb Ur Rahman
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.