Adelaide Strikers vs Melbourne Renegades Dream11 Team Prediction Big Bash League T20- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s STR vs REN at Adelaide Oval: In match no.6 of Big Bash League T20 tournament, Melbourne Renegades will take on Adelaide Strikers at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday. The Big Bash League T20 STR vs REN match will start at 1:45 PM IST – December 9. This is the second time in this tournament when both sides are taking on each other. Renegades won a thriller by 2 runs in the previous encounter. Strikers did everything right and however lack of experience in the middle cost them the match.

Melbourne Renegades, on the other hand, held their nerves to seal a 2-run victory over Adelaide Strikers to get first points on the board. Here is the Big Bash League T20 Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and STR vs REN Dream11 Team Prediction, STR vs REN Fantasy Cricket Prediction T20 game, STR vs REN Probable XIs Big Bash League T20, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Adelaide Strikers vs Melbourne Renegades, Fantasy Playing Tips – Big Bash League T20.

TOSS: The Big Bash League T20 toss between Melbourne Renegades and Adelaide Strikers will take place at 1:15 PM IST – December 9.

Time: 1:45 PM IST.

Venue: Adelaide Oval.

STR vs REN My Dream11 Team

Sam Harper (VC), Harry Nielson, Jonathan Wells, Jake Weatherald (Captain), Mackenzie Harvey, Mohammad Nabi, Matthew Short, Peter Siddle, James Pattinson, Kane Richardson, Rashid Khan.

STR vs REN Playing XIs

Adelaide Strikers: Matthew Short, Jake Weatherald, Harry Nielsen (wk), Jonathan Wells, Daniel Drew, Liam Scott, George Garton, Rashid Khan, Daniel Worrall, Wes Agar, Peter Siddle (C).

Melbourne Renegades: Sam Harper (wk), Mackenzie Harvey, Jake Fraser, James Seymour, Jonathan Merlo, Mohammad Nabi, Will Sutherland, James Pattinson, Kane Richardson (C), Reece Topley, Zahir Khan

STR vs REN Squads

Adelaide Strikers: Matthew Short, Jake Weatherald, Harry Nielsen (wk), Jonathan Wells, Daniel Drew, George Garton, Rashid Khan, Daniel Worrall, Wes Agar, Peter Siddle (Captain), Thomas Kelly, Liam O Connor, Liam Scott.

Melbourne Renegades: Sam Harper (wk), Mackenzie Harvey, Jake Fraser, James Seymour, Mohammad Nabi, Will Sutherland, Jonathan Merlo, James Pattinson, Kane Richardson (Captain), Reece Topley, Zahir Khan, Zak Evans, Mitchell Perry, Jack Prestwidge

