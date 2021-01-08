STR vs REN Dream11 Tips, Fantasy Prediction Big Bash League – T20

Adelaide Strikers vs Melbourne Renegades Dream11 Team Prediction KFC Big Bash League – T20 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips, Probable XIs For Today's STR vs REN at Adelaide Oval: In the reverse fixture of KFC Big Bash League – T20 2020, Melbourne Renegades will take on Adelaide Strikers at the Adelaide Oval on Friday – January 8. The Big Bash League – T20 Adelaide Strikers vs Melbourne Renegades match will begin at 12.40 PM IST. Adelaide Strikers have been fairly impressive this BBL season with four wins out of eight matches. Their batting unit has delivered consistently, their bowling attack has more than made up for any shortcomings. The trio of Peter Siddle, Rashid Khan and Wes Agar, all of whom have picked more than ten wickets in BBL 2021. With captain Alex Carey looking in decent form himself, the Strikers would ideally fancy another win at the Adelaide Oval. Their opponents, Melbourne Renegades, are on the brink of elimination in BBL 2021. They come into this contest on the back of eight consecutive losses, the last of which came against the Adelaide Strikers itself. Here is the KFC Big Bash League – T20 Dream11 Guru Tips and STR vs REN Dream11 Team Prediction, STR vs REN Fantasy Cricket Prediction T20 game, STR vs REN Probable XIs Big Bash League – T20, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Adelaide Strikers vs Melbourne Renegades, Fantasy Playing Tips – Big Bash League – T20.

TOSS: The KFC Big Bash League – T20 match toss between Adelaide Strikers vs Melbourne Renegades will take place at 12.15 PM IST – January 8.

Time: 12.40 PM IST.

Venue: Adelaide Oval.

STR vs REN My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Alex Carey (C), Sam Harper

Batsmen: Aaron Finch, Phil Salt, Jonathan Wells

All-rounders: Matt Renshaw, Mohammad Nabi, Imad Wasim

Bowlers: Rashid Khan (VC), Wes Agar, Kane Richardson

STR vs REN Probable Playing XIs

Adelaide Strikers: Phil Salt, Jake Weatherald, Matt Renshaw, Alex Carey (C/wk), Jono Wells, Ryan Gibson, Rashid Khan, Wes Agar, Harry Conway/ Daniel Worrall, Danny Briggs, and Peter Siddle.

Melbourne Renegades: Aaron Finch (C), Mackenzie Harvey, Sam Harper (WK), Beau Webster, Mohammad Nabi, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Imad Wasim, Noor Ahmad, Kane Richardson, Jack Prestwidge and Josh Lalor/Will Sutherland.

STR vs REN SQUADS

Adelaide Strikers: Matt Renshaw, Philip Salt, Alex Carey (wk/C), Jonathan Wells, Ryan Gibson, Jake Weatherald, Rashid Khan, Danny Briggs, Wes Agar, Peter Siddle, Harry Conway, Harry Nielsen, Liam O Connor, Spencer Johnson, Liam Scott, Matthew Short, Cameron Valente, Daniel Worrall.

Melbourne Renegades: Aaron Finch (C), Mackenzie Harvey, Sam Harper (wk), Mohammad Nabi, Beau Webster, Imad Wasim, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Jack Prestwidge, Kane Richardson, Josh Lalor, Noor Ahmad, Rilee Rossouw, Peter Hatzoglou, Will Sutherland, Benny Howell, Cameron Boyce, Zak Evans, Mitchell Perry, Jon Holland, Brody Couch, Shaun Marsh.

