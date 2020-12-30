STR vs SCO Dream11 Tips And Prediction Big Bash League T20

Adelaide Strikers vs Perth Scorchers Dream11 Team Prediction KFC Big Bash League – T20 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips, Probable XIs For Today's STR vs SCO at Adelaide Oval: In another gripping encounter of of KFC Big Bash League – T20 2020, Adelaide Strikers will take on Perth Scorchers at the Adelaide Oval Thursday – December 31. The Big Bash League – T20 Adelaide Strikers vs Perth Scorchers match will begin at 1.15 PM IST. This is the second time these two teams will meet in space of three days at the Adelaide Oval. In their previous battle, Strikers thumped the Scorchers by 71 runs and will be keen on giving it back to their opposition. The Strikers have 13 points under their belt with three wins from five matches and are at the third position in the points table. Scorchers, on the other hand, have succumbed to three defeats so far in four outings with the other game being washed out.

TOSS: The KFC Big Bash League – T20 match toss between Adelaide Strikers vs Perth Scorchers will take place at 12.45 PM IST – December 31.

Time: 1.15 PM IST.

Venue: Adelaide Oval.

STR vs SCO My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Alex Carey

Batsmen: Matt Short, Jonathan Wells, Philip Salt, Jason Roy

All-rounders: Liam Livingstone, Mitchell Marsh (C)

Bowlers: Rashid Khan (VC), Peter Siddle, Daniel Worrall, Jhye Richardson

STR vs SCO Probable Playing XIs

Adelaide Strikers: Phil Salt, Jake Weatherald, Matt Renshaw, Alex Carey (C/wk), Jono Wells, Matt Short, Rashid Khan, Daniel Worrall, Peter Siddle, Danny Briggs and Wes Agar.

Perth Scorchers: Jason Roy, Josh Inglis (WK), Colin Munro, Liam Livingstone, Ashton Turner (C), Mitch Marsh, Jhye Richardson, Aaron Hardie, Fawad Ahmed, Jason Behrendorff and Andrew Tye.

STR vs SCO SQUADS

Adelaide Strikers: Jake Weatherald, Philip Salt, Matt Renshaw, Jonathan Wells, Matthew Short, Harry Nielsen (wk), Rashid Khan, Daniel Worrall, Danny Briggs, Peter Siddle (C), Wes Agar, Alex Carey, Harry Conway, Ryan Gibson, Liam O Connor, Spencer Johnson, Liam Scott, Cameron Valente.

Perth Scorchers: Josh Inglis (wk), Colin Munro, Joe Clarke, Mitchell Marsh, Ashton Turner (C), Jhye Richardson, Cameron Bancroft, Aaron Hardie, Andrew Tye, Jason Behrendorff, Fawad Ahmed, Kurtis Patterson, Joel Paris, Matthew Kelly, Corey Rocchiccioli, Sam Whiteman, Liam Guthrie, Jason Roy, Ashton Agar, Cameron Gannon, Liam Livingstone.

