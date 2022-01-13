STR vs SCO Dream11 Tips And Prediction Big Bash League – T20

TOSS: The KFC Big Bash League – T20 match toss between Adelaide Strikers vs Perth Scorchers will take place at 5.10 AM IST – January 14.

Time: 5.40 AM IST.

Venue: Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

STR vs SCO My Dream11 Team

Alex Carey, Matt Short, Jonathan Wells, Philip Salt, Jason Roy, Liam Livingstone, Mitchell Marsh (C)

Rashid Khan, Peter Siddle, Daniel Worrall, Jhye Richardson

Captain: Mitchell Marsh Vice captain: Rashid Khan

STR vs SCO Squads

Adelaide Strikers: Philip Salt, Jake Weatherald, Alex Carey (C & WK), Matt Renshaw, Jonathan Wells, Matt Short, Rashid Khan, Daniel Worrall, Danny Briggs, Peter Siddle, Wes Agar, Harry Nielsen, Harry Conway, Ryan Gibson, Liam O Connor, Spencer Johnson, Liam Scott, Cameron Valente

Perth Scorchers: Josh Inglis (WK), Jason Roy, Colin Munro, Liam Livingstone, Mitchell Marsh, Ashton Turner (C), Aaron Hardie, Jhye Richardson, Andrew Tye, Jason Behrendorff, Fawad Ahmed, Cameron Bancroft, Kurtis Patterson, Joel Paris, Matthew Kelly, Corey Rocchiccioli, Sam Whiteman, Liam Guthrie, Cameron Gannon