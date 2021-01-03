Dream11 Team Prediction

Time: 1:45 PM IST.

Venue: Queensland

STR vs SIX My Dream11 Team

Keeper – Josh Philippe (C), Alex Carey (VC)

Batsmen – Daniel Hughes, Jordan Silk, Philip Salt, Jake Weatherald

All-Rounders – Carlos Brathwaite, Daniel Christian

Bowlers – Steve O’Keefe, Rashid Khan, Daniel Worrall

SQUADS

Adelaide Strikers:

Philip Salt, Jake Weatherald, Alex Carey (C & WK), Matt Renshaw, Jonathan Wells, Matt Short, Rashid Khan, Daniel Worrall, Danny Briggs, Peter Siddle, Wes Agar, Harry Nielsen, Harry Conway, Ryan Gibson, Liam O Connor, Spencer Johnson, Liam Scott, Cameron Valente.

Sydney Sixers:

Josh Philippe (WK), Jack Edwards, James Vince, Daniel Hughes (C), Jordan Silk, Daniel Christian, Carlos Brathwaite, Ben Dwarshuis, Steve O’Keefe, Ben Manenti, Justin Avendano, Nick Bertus, Jackson Bird, Hayden Kerr, Jake Ball, Lloyd Pope, Gurinder Sandhu, Tom Rogers.

