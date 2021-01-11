STR vs STA Dream11 Tips, Fantasy Prediction Big Bash League – T20

Adelaide Strikers vs Melbourne Stars Dream11 Team Prediction KFC Big Bash League – T20 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips, Probable XIs For Today's STR vs STA at Adelaide Oval: In the reverse fixture of KFC Big Bash League – T20 2020, Melbourne Stars will take on Adelaide Strikers at the Adelaide Oval on Monday – January 11. The Big Bash League – T20 Adelaide Strikers vs Melbourne Stars match will begin at 1.45 PM IST. Both the Strikers and the Stars have been inconsistent this season but are still running for a playoff spot. Strikers have lacked consistency with the bat with only Alex Carey coming up with the goods in the middle order. However, their bowling attack is arguably the best in the competition with Wes Agar and Rashid Khan picking up over 20 wickets between them. 2019 runners-up Melbourne Stars, meanwhile, have won three out of their eight games and are placed near the bottom of the points table. Apart from the duo of Marcus Stoinis and Glenn Maxwell, no other player has performed with the bat.

TOSS: The KFC Big Bash League – T20 match toss between Adelaide Strikers vs Melbourne Stars will take place at 1.15 PM IST – January 11.

Time: 1.45 PM IST.

Venue: Adelaide Oval.

STR vs STA My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Alex Carey (C)

Batsmen: Philip Salt, Jake Weatherald, Nick Larkin, Hilton Cartwright

All-rounders: Rashid Khan, Glenn Maxwell (VC), Marcus Stoinis

Bowlers: Liam Hatcher, Wes Agar, Adam Zampa

STR vs STA Probable Playing XIs

Adelaide Strikers: Matt Renshaw, Phil Salt, Alex Carey (C/wk), Jono Wells, Jake Weatherald, Ryan Gibson, Daniel Worrall, Rashid Khan, Danny Briggs, Wes Agar, and Harry Conway.

Melbourne Stars: Andre Fletcher, Marcus Stoinis, Hilton Cartwright, Nick Larkin, Glenn Maxwell (C), Ben Dunk, Seb Gotch (wk), Haris Rauf, Sam Rainbird, Billy Stanlake, and Adam Zampa.

STR vs STA SQUADS

Adelaide Strikers: Matt Renshaw, Philip Salt, Alex Carey (wk/C), Jonathan Wells, Ryan Gibson, Jake Weatherald, Rashid Khan, Danny Briggs, Wes Agar, Peter Siddle, Harry Conway, Harry Nielsen, Liam O Connor, Spencer Johnson, Liam Scott, Matthew Short, Cameron Valente, Daniel Worrall.

Melbourne Stars: Andre Fletcher, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell (C), Hilton Cartwright, Nick Larkin, Seb Gotch (wk), Adam Zampa, Sam Rainbird, Haris Rauf, Billy Stanlake, Jackson Coleman, Nic Maddinson, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Ben Dunk, Liam Hatcher, Zahir Khan, Clint Hinchliffe, Jonathan Merlo, Lance Morris, Tom O Connell, Dilbar Hussain, Samuel Elliott.

