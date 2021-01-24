STR vs THU Dream11 Tips And Prediction Big Bash League – T20

Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Thunder Dream11 Team Prediction KFC Big Bash League – T20 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips, Probable XIs For Today’s STR vs THU at Adelaide Oval: In another enthralling encounter of KFC Big Bash League – T20 2020, Adelaide Strikers will take on Sydney Thunder at the Adelaide Oval Monday – January 25. The Big Bash League – T20 Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Thunder match will begin at 1:45 PM IST. Strikers and Thunder are playing back-to-back games against each other in the space of two days. Both the Strikers and Thunder are all but assured of a top-five finish in the BBL this season, although the Strikers hold the advantage ahead of this match. In their last meeting, Strikers edged out Thunder by a narrow margin of six runs. With a good blend of youth and experience, the Strikers have won their last two BBL games and look on course for a successful campaign. Meanwhile, the Sydney Thunder will look to bounce back to winning ways and seal their place in the BBL top-five finish. Here is the KFC Big Bash League – T20 Dream11 Guru Tips and STR vs THU Dream11 Team Prediction, STR vs THU Fantasy Cricket Prediction T20 game, STR vs THU Probable XIs Big Bash League – T20, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Thunder, Fantasy Playing Tips – Big Bash League – T20. Also Read - BAN vs WI Dream11 Team Predictions, Fantasy Cricket Tips Bangladesh vs West Indies ODI: Captain, Vice-captain, Probable XIs For Today's 3rd ODI Match at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram 11 AM IST January 25 Monday

TOSS: The KFC Big Bash League – T20 match toss between Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Thunder will take place at 1.15 PM IST – January 25. Also Read - CEV vs EIB Dream11 Team Predictions, Fantasy Playing Tips LaLiga Santander: Captain, Vice-captain And Predicted XIs For Today's Celta Vigo vs Eibar Match at Balaídos, Spain 11 PM IST January 24 Sunday

Time: 1:45 PM IST. Also Read - BFC vs OFC Dream11 Team Predictions, Fantasy Football Tips For Indian Super League: Captain, Vice-captain, Predicted XIs For Today's Bengaluru FC vs Odisha FC ISL Football Match at Fatorda Stadium 7.30 PM IST January 24 Sunday

Venue: Adelaide Oval.

STR vs THU My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Alex Carey (VC), Sam Billings

Batsmen: Alex Hales (C), Jake Weatherald, Usman Khawaja, Philip Salt, Callum Ferguson

All-rounders: Ben Cutting

Bowlers: Wes Agar, Danny Briggs, Peter Siddle

STR vs THU Probable Playing XIs

Adelaide Strikers: Philip Salt, Matt Renshaw, Alex Carey (WK), Ryan Gibson, Jake Weatherald, Travis Head (C), Michael Neser, Peter Siddle, Danny Briggs, Wes Agar, Liam O Connor.

Sydney Thunder: Usman Khawaja, Alex Hales, Callum Ferguson (C), Sam Billings (WK), Alex Ross, Oliver Davies, Ben Cutting, Chris Green, Nathan McAndrew, Adam Milne, Brendan Doggett/Tanveer Sangha.

STR vs THU SQUADS

Sydney Thunder: Usman Khawaja, Alex Hales, Callum Ferguson (C), Sam Billings (wk), Ben Cutting, Nathan McAndrew, Oliver Davies, Chris Green, Adam Milne, Brendan Doggett, Tanveer Sangha, Jonathan Cook, Matthew Gilkes, Baxter Holt, Arjun Nair, Alex Ross, Jason Sangha, Chris Tremain.

Adelaide Strikers: Matt Renshaw, Philip Salt, Alex Carey (wk/C), Jonathan Wells, Jake Weatherald, Ryan Gibson, Daniel Worrall, Danny Briggs, Wes Agar, Harry Conway, Peter Siddle, Harry Nielsen, Liam O Connor, Spencer Johnson, Liam Scott, Matthew Short, Cameron Valente.

