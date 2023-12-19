Home

STR vs THU Dream11 Team Prediction, Big Bash League 2023 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Thunder, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Adelaide Oval 1:45 PM IST December 19, Tuesday

TOSS: The KFC Big Bash League 2023 match toss between Adelaide Strikers and Sydney Thunders will take place at 1:15 PM IST

Time: 19 December 2023, 1:45 PM IST

Venue: Adelaide Oval, Sydney.

STR vs THU Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Cameron Bancroft

Batters: Chris Lynn, Alex Hales, Oliver Davies

All-rounders: Matthew Short, Daniel Sams, D’Arcy Short, Chris Green

Bowlers: David Payne, Wes Agar, Tanveer Sangha

STR vs THU Probable Playing XIs

Adelaide Strikers: MW Short (C), DJM Short, CA Lynn, AJ Hose, J Weatherald, HJ Nielsen (wk), J Overton, CJ Boyce, WA Agar, Henry Thornton, BAD Manenti

Sydney Thunder: AD Hales, CT Bancroft, M Gilkes (wk), Oliver Davies, AI Ross, DR Sams, Chris Green (C), N McAndrew, Liam Hatcher, Z Khan, Tanveer Sangha.

Squads

Adelaide Strikers: Matthew Short (c), Chris Lynn, D’Arcy Short, Jake Weatherald, Harry Nielsen (wk), Adam Hose, James Bazley, Jamie Overton, Wes Agar, Brendan Doggett, Cameron Boyce, Ben Manenti, Henry Thornton, David Payne

Sydney Thunder: Alex Hales, Cameron Bancroft, Alex Ross, Daniel Sams, Chris Green(c), Oliver Davies, Matthew Gilkes (wk), Liam Doddrell, Nathan McAndrew, Liam Hatcher, Zaman Khan, Blake Nikitaras, Gurinder Sandhu, Tanveer Sangha, Toby Gray.

