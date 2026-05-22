Home

Sports

Streets of Kolkata erupt as East Bengal FC end 22-year wait to clinch ISL title, fans react with...

Streets of Kolkata erupt as East Bengal FC end 22-year wait to clinch ISL title, fans react with…

It was East Bengal FC's first National league title in 22 years which was confirmed after the Red and Gold Brigade defeated bottom-sided Inter Kashi by 2-1 in front of an extraordinary home support at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan Stadium in Kolkata

East Bengal FC players celebrate with the trophy after winning the Indian Super League (ISL) 2025-26 at Kishore Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on Thursday, May 21, 2026. East Bengal FC won the national league title after 22 years. (Photo credit: IANS)

The streets of Kolkata erupted in red and gold as one of India’s most historic clubs East Bengal FC clinched its first-ever Indian Super League title with a last gasp winner on the final matchday of the 2025-26 edition, which was played in the swiss format instead of the usual round-robin and knockout format.

It was East Bengal FC’s first National league title in 22 years which was confirmed after the Red and Gold Brigade defeated bottom-sided Inter Kashi by 2-1 in front of an extraordinary home support at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan Stadium in Kolkata. The ISL title win was perhaps the club’s best moment over the last two decades in which they have struggled to clinch major silverwares.

A sea of Red and Gold! ❤️ THIS IS WHAT IT MEANS! #ISL12 #IndianFootball ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/7e652jQcbL — Indian Football (@IndianFootball) May 21, 2026

The last time East Bengal won the league was way back in the 2003-04 season, which was also their 3rd consecutive title. Since then, the club only won cup competitions like the Federation Cup, Durand Cup and Calcutta Football League among others.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

But at last, after 22 years, East Bengal is back at the pinnacle of Indian football but it was no ordinary win. They saw off arch-rivals Mohun Bagan Super Giant in a nail-biting title race which was eventually decided on the basis of goal difference.

In a concurrent match at the Salt Lake Stadium, Mohun Bagan somehow managed to beat Sporting Club Delhi by 2-1 but it was not enough to hand them the title. As a matter of fact, the Mariners had to wait until the 89th minute to score their first goal, an equalizer to Clarence Fernandes’ 62nd minute effort before Jamie Maclaren’s injury time winner.

Whereas at the Kishore Bharati Stadium, East Bengal also trailed until the 49th minute with Youssef Ezzejjari scoring the leveler and Mohammed Rashid bagging the winning goal.

That left the two city rivals level on 26 points but the Red and Gold brigade ultimately prevailed, thanks to their better goal difference of 19 as compared to Bagan’s 14. Right after East Bengal’s title win got confirmed, fans erupted in the streets of Kolkata with the club’s flag while the players lifted the ISL 2025-26 trophy at Kishore Bharati.

Social media is also flooded with reactions from East Bengal fans – here are some of the best ones.

How can I explain this to an non east Bengal fan❤️ pic.twitter.com/SWcDs9ZTc8 — Soumyadipta Biswas. (@ofxsoumya) May 22, 2026

Ezze & Anton swimming in the waves of passion of East Bengal fans today at Kishore Bharati stadium. pic.twitter.com/sREknJ3gee — EAST BENGAL News Analysis (@QEBNA) May 21, 2026

The Dance – East Bengal fans at KB stadium at the end of ISL winner match of East Bengal. pic.twitter.com/YQBu5o3qAC — EAST BENGAL News Analysis (@QEBNA) May 22, 2026

This is how East Bengal fans celebrated the #ISL League title after FT#IndianFootball pic.twitter.com/tPh1tItdPH — Abdul Rahman Mashood (@abdulrahmanmash) May 21, 2026

Congratulations My East Bengal Brothers You Guys Truly Deserves it More Than Anyone Else ❤️ #EBFC #ISL pic.twitter.com/IvCZLYje3J — Utkarsh Mishra (IK) (@SmartGamerRaj1) May 21, 2026

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.