New Delhi, Nov 14: Former India captain and currently the BCCI President, Sourav Ganguly makes a humorous revelation about his former teammate Rahul Dravid’s appointment as Team India coach as per request of the latter’s son.Also Read - Maharashtra Government Allow Full Seating Capacity For India vs New Zealand 2nd Test

Indian batting legend, Rahul Dravid replaced Ravi Shastri as Men in Blue coach after the latter stepped down from his role after the T20 World Cup as decided before. Also Read - T20 World Cup 2021: New Zealand Won't Spare The Australians This Time, Says Peter Fulton

At the 40th Sharjah International Book Fair, Ganguly said he got a call from Dravid’s son saying that the legendary cricketer was being too strict at home and he wanted his father to be away from home. Also Read - T20 World Cup: David Warner Says, We Will Both be Winners as Australia Take on New Zealand in Trans-Tasman Final

“I got a call from him saying his father was being too strict with him and that he needed to be taken away. That’s when I called Rahul (Dravid) and told him that it was time for him to join the national team,” said the BCCI president while pulling Dravid’s leg.

The Kolkata-born cricketer also revealed that it was easy for him to communicate with Dravid regarding the coaching job as their friendship remained intact over the years.

“We grew up together, started around the same time, and spent most of the time playing together. So it was easy for some of us to make him feel welcome and wanted,” Ganguly said.

The 48-year old Dravid also worked as the head of the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru. With him becoming India head coach, another Indian stalwart VVS Laxman is all set to take over as NCA chief.

(With Inputs From IANS)