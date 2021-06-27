India is among six South Asian countries whose athletes, coaches and officials will have to take Covid-19 tests every day for seven days prior to their departure for Japan for the Olympic Games. Japan’s state broadcaster NHK said on Sunday that athletes and all other members of delegations from India, Nepal, Pakistan, the Maldives, Sri Lanka and Afghanistan will face stricter countermeasures because of the spreading Delta variant, which was first identified in India, reports Xinhua. Also Read - Archery World Cup Stage 3: Atanu Das, Deepika Kumari Clinch Gold Medal For India in Mixed Recurve Team Event

NHK added that the measures would take effect on July 1. Participants from these countries have already been told to get vaccinated for seven consecutive days before entering Japan, which is not a pre-condition for athletes from other countries. Also Read - Serena Williams Confirms She Will Not Take Part in Tokyo Olympics

All overseas teams should have members tested twice within four days prior to departure, and every day in principle after arriving in Japan. Participants from Egypt, Vietnam, Malaysia, Britain and Bangladesh are also required to be tested every day for three days prior to departure. Also Read - We Are Going to Tokyo Olympics to Win, Not Just For Token Presence: Kiren Rijiju