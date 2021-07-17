Rome: Olivier Giroud has completed his move from Chelsea to AC Milan, the Italian Serie A giants confirmed on Saturday. The French hitman will wear NO. 9 jersey next season, it said.Also Read - Cristiano Ronaldo Transfer Update: 'No Signs' CR7 is Leaving Juventus, Says Club Director Pavel Nedved

Having spent his youth career with Grenoble, Giroud made his transfer to Arsenal in the summer of 2012, before a move to Chelsea in January 2018.

At Stamford Bridge, Giroud contributed 39 goals in 119 appearances, winning one Champions League, one Europa League and one FA Cup, reports Xinhua.

In the national side, Giroud made his debut with the France senior squad in November 2011, scoring 46 goals in 110 appearances and winning the World Cup in 2018.

Speaking to AC Milan, the Frenchman said he will be fun and he is looking forward to playing for AC Milan. Giroud said that some of the big names have played for AC Milan and he added that he always looked up to the likes of Jean-Pierre Papin, Andriy Shevchenko and Paolo Maldini.

“I think we will have fun!” ⚽@_OlivierGiroud_ is ready for this new adventure: watch his first interview 🎙️ “Credo che ci divertiremo” ⚽ Carico e determinato, Olivier ha parlato così a Milan TV 🎙️#NewPlayerUnlocked #SempreMilan pic.twitter.com/iWfxZw1sRW — AC Milan (@acmilan) July 17, 2021

The Rossoneri has been linked with the 34-year-old, and the striker is likely to play second fiddle to talisman Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

According to the Italian media, the transfer just cost Milan one million euros plus performance-related bonuses.

Milan finished second in Serie A last season, earning a Champions League spot for the next season. The club won 24 out of the 38 matches they played in the previous season of Serie A and Giroud will look to help them go all the way in the upcoming season.