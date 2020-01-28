Besides taking one game at a time, India women coach WV Raman feels it is important for the team to have control of their emotions. India embark on their ICC Women’s T20 World Cup from February 21, playing the tournament opener against defending champions Australia and Raman reckons the key will be to maintain a level-headed attitude in a tournament of such magnitude.

“This set has been playing together for a while now and they need to approach this tournament without harping on the fact that it’s a World Cup. The best way is to take it one game at a time. Collectively, we need to try and strike an emotional balance. Emotions are crucial because there will be a lot of highs and lows in a T20 tournament,” Raman told Times of India.

“We all know anything can happen in such a short game. The important thing will be for all of us is to ensure that we don’t really swing from one end of the spectrum to the other in terms of emotions. If we can try and strike a balance and keep it level, one way or the other, then I think we will do very well.”

It was in December 2018 that Raman was appointed coach of the India women team after the former three-member ad-hoc panel, comprising Kapil Dev, Anshuman Gaekwad and Shantha Rangaswamy, interviewed nine candidates for the job. And after 13 months in charge, Raman feels the team has made immense progress under him.

“The team is finding equilibrium in terms of composition and the way in which the girls have been approaching their training and skill sessions. It’s good to see the amount of progress individually and collectively,” he said.

