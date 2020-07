STT vs SCC Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction Stockholm Tigers vs Saltsjobaden CC, Match 9, Dream11 ECS T10 Stockholm, Botkyrka – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today's STT vs SCC in Marsta Cricket Club: After the ECS Kummerfield, the European Cricket Series continues with its latest tournament in Stockholm's Botkyrka. A total of 10 teams are taking part in the five-day affair. The teams have been divided into two groups of five. Each team plays the other in their respective groups once with the top-two from each progressing to the next stage.

The 10 participating teams are Nacka CC, Stockholm Tigers, Alby Zalmi Cricket Club U-23, Spanga United Cricket Club, Stockholm Super Kings, Stockholm International Cricket Club, Djurgardens IF Cricketforning, Marsta CC, Varmdo CC and Saltsjobaden Cricket Club.

Toss: The toss between Stockholm Tigers and Saltsjobaden CC will take place at 7:00 PM (IST).

Time: 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Marsta Cricket Club, Stockholm



STT vs SCC My Dream11 Team

Faruk Ahmed (captain), Arslan Ali (vice-captain), Humayun Kabir, Imran Ullah, Faheem Shah, Roni Gupta, Khurshed Alam, Khalid Mehmood, Shah Zeb, Sayem Chowdhury, Asif Ferdous

STT vs SCC Squads

Stockholm Tigers: Bipu Rais, Liton Sarkar, Roni Gupta, Arif Hossain, Rashedul Islam, Ahmed Kawser, Faruk Ahmed, Humayun Kabir, Hafizur Rahman, Akash Islam, Asif Ferdous, Rizvi Hoque, Shahnawazur Rahman, Tanin Ahmed, Sayem Chowdhury, Raz Imtiaz, Bappy Chowdhury, Rudro Karim

Saltsjobaden CC: Shah Zeb, Aftab Ahmad, Khurshed Alam, Khalid Mehmood, Arslan Ali, Imran Ullah, Shahid Ali, Farhan Ali, Mehran Khan, Sajid Ahmad, Muhammad Huzaifa, Noman Kakakhel, Ahmad khan, Hasham khan, Anas Tanveer, Ramiz Khan, Assadullah Javed, Qazi Rashid, Muhammad Munir, Javed Ahmad, Faheem Shah

