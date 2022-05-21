STT vs SMI Dream11 Team Prediction, ECS T10 Stockholm 2022

STT vs SMI Dream11 Team Prediction, ECS T10 Stockholm 2022 Series Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Stockholm Tigers vs Stockholm Mumbai Indians, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Norsborg, 12.30 & 2:30 PM IST May 21, Saturday

Here is the ECS T10 Stockholm 2022 Series Dream11 Team Prediction

TOSS – The ECS T10 Stockholm 2022 T10 Series toss between Stockholm Tigers vs Stockholm Mumbai Indians will take place at 12:00 & 2:00 PM IST

Time – May 17, 12:30 & 2:30 PM IST



Venue: Norsborg Cricket Ground.

STT vs SMI My Dream 11 Team

Raz Imtiaz, Humayun Jyoti, Darshan Lakhani, Sunil Kaklij, Asif Ferdous, Nikhil Pandya, Monjurul Akash (C), Faruk Ahmed, Chandrakant Shelar, Avinash Dongare, Sayem Chowdhury

Captain: Asif Ferdous Vice Captain: Sayem Chowdhury

STT vs SMI Probable XI

Stockholm Tigers: Humayun Jyoti, Raz Imtiaz, Faruk Ahmed, Ashraful Alam, Deba Sen, Arif Hossain, Ahmed Kawser, Rizvi Hoque, Asif Ferdous, Sayem Chowdhury, Shahnawazur Rahman

Stockholm Mumbai Indians: Tushar Ojha, Pratik Sankhe, Mrunal Pawar, Avinash Donagre, Prasad Tengali, Sunil Kaklij, Ruturaj Dhage, Sanjay Mahajan, Swapnil Kale, Nikhil Pandya, Ankur Kakroo

