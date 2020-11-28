STU vs BAY Dream11 Tips And Prediction Bundesliga 2020-21

VfB Stuttgart vs Bayern Munich Dream11 Team Prediction Bundesliga 2020-21 – Fantasy Football Tips, Dream11 Guru Tips And Predicted XIs For Today's Match STU vs BAY at Mercedes Benz Arena: In another highly-awaited battle of Bundesliga League 2020-21, defending champions Bayern Munich will take on eighth-placed VfB Stuttgart at the Mercedes Benz Arena on November 28 – Saturday in India. The Bundesliga League STU vs BAY will kick-start at 8 PM IST. League toppers Bayern will be looking to get back to winning ways in the home league following last weekend's 1-1 draw against Werder Bremen. While Stuttgart made a good start this season by losing only one of their first eight games, they have drawn five of those eight games, including their last four. It is an impressive feat for a team who only gained promotion last season. They head into the home fixture on the back of a 3-3 away draw against Hoffenheim. The live TV or online broadcast of the Bundesliga football game will available on Star Sports Select 2/HD in India.

Kick-Off Time: The Bundesliga 2020-21 match between Bayern Munich and STU will start at 8 PM IST – November 28.

Venue: Mercedes Benz Arena.

My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper – Manuel Neuer

Defenders – David Alaba, Jerome Boateng, A Karazor, Lucas Hernández

Midfielders – Orel Mangala, Leroy Sane, W Endo, S. Gnabry

Forwards – Robert Lewandowski, Thomas Muller

STU vs BAY Probable Playing XIs

VfB Stuttgart: Kobel, Stenzel, Anton, Kempf, Coulibaly, Endo, Mangala, Wamangituka, Castro, Didavi, Kalajdzic.

Bayern Munich: Neuer, Pavard, Boateng, Alaba, Hernandez, Martinez, Goretzka, Coman, Muller, Gnabry, Lewandowski.

STU vs BAY SQUADS

VfB Stuttgart (STU): Gregor Kobel, Jens Grahl, Fabian Bredlow, Waldemar Anton, Wataru Endo, Marc-Oliver Kempf, Konstantinos Mavropanos, Pascal Stenzel, Maxime Awoudja, Borna Sosa, Antonis Aidonis, Holger Badstuber, Marcin Kaminski, Luca Mack, Clinton Mola, Tanguy Coulibaly, Gonzalo Castro, Daniel Didavi, Erik Thommy, Atakan Karazor, Darko Churlinov, Philipp Förster, Philipp Klement, Nicolás González, Orel Mangala, Lilian Egloff, Alkhaly Momo Cissé, Mateo Klimowicz, Naouirou Ahamada, Sasa Kalajdzic, Silas Wamangituka, Hamadi Al Ghaddioui, Roberto Massimo.

Bayern Munich (BAY): Manuel Neuer, Alexander Nübel, Ron-Thorben Hoffmann, Niklas Süle, Benjamin Pavard, Jérôme Boateng, Alphonso Davies, Lucas Hernández, Nianzou Kouassi, David Alaba, Kilian Senkbeil, Chris Richards, Alexander Lungwitz, Joshua Kimmich, Javi Martínez, Leroy Sané, Douglas Costa, Leon Goretzka, Bouna Sarr, Marc Roca, Corentin Tolisso, Thomas Müller, Kingsley Coman, Angelo Stiller, Daniels Ontuzans, Malik Tillman, Jamal Musiala, Serge Gnabry, Robert Lewandowski, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, Joshua Zirkzee, Jann-Fiete Arp, Leon Dajaku, Armindo Sieb.

